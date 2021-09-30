League One latest: Portsmouth rivals run rule over ex-Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Brighton prospect after Championship exit as Sunderland boss makes transfer revelation over freescoring striker

One Moore for Owls boss? Reading midfielder Jayden Onen is bidding to earn a contract with Sheffield Wednesday, according to reports.Onen has spent time with Doncaster Rovers this summer, before Richie Wellens decided to look elsewhere for reinforcements.Now the 20-year-old is out to earn a deal at Hillsborough with Darren Moore, and recently played for the Owls' under-23 side.Onen has spent time in Premier League academies with Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Brighton, as well as making a host of appearances for Brentford’s B team.

Lee Johnson has revealed in-form striker Ross Stewart turned down Championship interest before moving to Sunderland.Stewart has hit the ground running at the Stadium of Light following his arrival from Ross County this summer.The 25-year-old has bagged seven goals in nine appearances so far this term, ahead of his team’s arrival at Fratton Park on Saturday.Johnson told Chronicle Live ‘Ross first came onto my radar through my very good friend Brian McDermott.‘I was very, very, close to taking another job in the Championship and Brian wanted to work with me very closely at the time.‘We were talking about players that might potentially go in, and Brian is a really good football man, and a very good human being, but he also has a very good eye.‘He was at Arsenal for a long time as their head European scout.We had a good watch of him for somebody else, and from that point he was then on the radar.‘Then (after Johnson joined Sunderland) it went through the Sunderland process, he was one of ten or 15 players, and then the discussions start with (sporting director) Kristjaan Speakman and we look at him in more depth and the data.‘I know Rosco turned down Championship moves.’