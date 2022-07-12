League One trio in battle for Birmingham youngster

Birmingham youngster Keke Simmonds is at the centre of a tug of war involving three League One promotion hopefuls.

According to the The Star, Sheffield Wednesday are keen on the 21-year-old who has made two first-team appearances for the St Andrew’s side.

Birmingham youngster Keke Simmonds Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

However, they face competition from MK Dons and Oxford for the former England youth international’s signature.

Owls boss Darren Moore is keen to bring down the average of his Wednesday squad after the arrival of some experienced players this summer.

Seven new faces have already arrived at Hillsborough this transfer window and Simmonds is seen as some you can add depth and youth to the ranks.

A free transfer has been mooted for the former Manchester City youngster who still has a year remaining on his Birmingham deal.

Greek giants keen on Barnsley midfielder

League One new-boys Barnsley could be about to lose influential midfielder Callum Styles.

According to reports, the Hungary international is attracting interest from Greeks giants Olympiacos.

And it’s suggested the Tykes could be tempted to cash in on the 22-year-old who has just a year left on his Oakwell contract.

Bury-born Styles made 43 appearances for Barnsley last season as they were relegated from the Championship.