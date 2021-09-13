League One latest: Portsmouth rivals swoop for ex-Arsenal hope after Manchester United trial as Sunderland make Everton move, Charlton Athletic and Lincoln City updates

Joseph Olowu

Donny set for done deal

Doncaster are to announce a deal for former Arsenal defender Joseph Olowu, according to reports.The 21-year-old exited the Emirates this summer, after joining the club as a child and progressing through the ranks.Olowu failed to make a league appearance in his time at the club but picked up experience in the EFL Trophy, with three outings under his belt.The former Cork City loanee had a trial with Manchester United, which failed to develop into anything more significant despite a number of trial and PL2 games.Now Olowu will be picked by the early-season strugglers, however, according to All Nigeria Soccer.

Jevons helps Black CatsSunderland are on the brink of appointing Phil Jevons as their new first-team coach.Lee Johnson is ready to take the Everton academy coach to the Stadium of Light, as the Black Cats look to build on their table-topping start to the season.Jevons and Johnson were team-mate in the ex-striker’s playing career, and teamed up at both Yeovil and Bristol City.

SUBSCRIBE today for the latest Pompey updateThe 42-year-old has been in the Toffees’ coaching set-up for nine years, but now is set to end that link to aid his old pal in his side’s bid to to reach the Championship at the fourth attempt.

Appy talk over strikerLincoln City are ready to restart their chase of Swansea City striker Morgan Whittaker once again in the January window.Michael Appleton is keen to look at the potential of landing the 20-year-old at the start of next year, after his move to Sincil Bank collapsed before the close of the transfer window.Appleton told Lincolnshire Live: ‘We will (look to sign Whittaker) if we think there’s an opportunity for it to happen.‘But, at the same time, we’re not going to put ourselves in a position where we might lose out.‘I’m reasonably confident that on the first of January we’ll be in a position to bring in a couple of players rather than be in a situation where it gets to the end of the window and still not knowing.’

Adkins’ view on Addicks additionNigel Adkins will look to build the fitness of new signing Papa Souare before throwing him into League One.The defender joined the Addicks last week with the former Crystal Palace man making a favourable impression on boss Nigel Adkins.But Adkins wants to guard against injury for the 31-year-old who left Troyes in France this summer.He told the South London Press. ‘I’ve been really impressed in training. You can see the quality he’s got even when he’s on the pitch there and tried to play the ball with the outside of his foot to break their lines. The more we can get him on the training field, the more we can hopefully start to build that fitness level up.‘The big question will be if all of a sudden you put him in too long and too much and he breaks down with a soft tissue injury and is out for six weeks.

‘We don’t want that to happen but that is what happens sometimes when someone has been out for a long period of time. There’s a lot of positive signs with Pape and I’ve been really pleased with the additions of the players.’

