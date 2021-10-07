Fleet return

Conor McLaughlin has set his sights on making a quick impact after returning to Fleetwood.

The Northern Ireland international has agreed a short-term deal with the Cod Army after leaving Sunderland this summer.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McLaughlin made 200 appearances for the club he’s rejoined before moving to Millwall in 2017, and is looking to revisit the impact he previously had.

He told Fleetwood’s official site: ‘When Fleetwood gave me a call and said that I could come in and get something done, I didn’t have to think about it. I had a great time when I was here before and that’s part of the reason why I’ve come back.

‘There’s a new group of players, but a few familiar ones like Pondy (Nathan Pond), Youl (Mawene), Baz (Nicholson), and all so it’s good to see all of them again.

‘It’s a bit strange being back but it’s good to see some familiar faces from when I was here the last time. I’m just looking forward to getting back into the swings of things and playing football again.

Northern Ireland's Conor McLaughlin under pressure from Marko Arnautovic of Austria. (Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images)

‘The gaffer (Simon Grayson) said for me to come in and get myself fit and hopefully get involved as soon as possible. The lads have done well in the last few weeks, and we’ve got a good squad here, with some good young players coming through the ranks as well so I will just try and help when I can.'

Ipswich’s new year fear

Aston Villa will consider a January recall for Louie Barry, according to reports.

The former Barcelona academy starlet is on loan with Ipswich for the season, with five appearances made to date.

But Birmingham Live report there is a January recall clause in the agreement, as is usually the case with deals of this nature.

That leaves the door open for Dean Smith to take the attacking midfielder back to Villa Park, if he feels he needs to boost his squad options or his stay at Portman Road isn’t progressing as anticipated.

Thumbs down after keeper injury

Lincoln have been dealt a blow after Josh Griffiths picked up an injury on England under-21 duty.

The keeper who was linked with Pompey this summer before joining Michael Appleton’s side on loan from West Brom, has been forced to pull out of the Three Lions squad after suffering a thumb injury in training.