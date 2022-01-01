And at the centre of it are strikers, who dominate early talk and deals already completed.

It’s an area Pompey themselves are keen to boost in the weeks ahead.

In the meantime, here’s what forwards are already on the move and who could follow them.

Bolton seal move for Accrington front man

Bolton have completed the signing of Accrington striker Dion Charles.

And it appears Trotters boss Ian Evatt could be ready to add a second signing to his January business, with Fulham right-back Marlon Fossey also reportedly set to join on loan for the remainder of the season.

Charles has moved to the University of Bolton stadium on a deal until 2025.

Dion Charles has swapped Accrington for Bolton Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The Whites have forked out £320,000 for the Northern Ireland international who hadn’t featured for Accy since September 11, after falling out with boss John Coleman.

It’s only the second time in seven years that Bolton have splashed the cash on a player – but it’s understandable why, with the 26-year-old scoring 20 times in League One last season and his career on an upward trajectory.

Evatt said: ‘Dion is a player I’ve been aware of for a long, long time.

‘He was touted to have some really big-money moves which, fortunately for us, didn’t come off.

‘We have managed to get him over the line and bring him in as one of the first players we’ve paid money for in a long time, which is a huge statement of where this club is right now and credit must go to the board, investors and Sharon and everyone who has played a part in that.

‘We are excited to have him on board. Dion is a finisher, has terrific pace, terrific movement and relentlessly runs in behind and works defenders.

‘He’s a player that we’re really looking forward to working with and seeing what the future holds.’

Sunderland set to land former £11m forward on loan

Sunderland are ‘putting the finishing touches’ to a loan deal to bring Manchester City forward Patrick Roberts to the Stadium of Light.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim the 24-year-old is set to end his temporary stay with Ligue 1 side Troyes in order to join the League One leaders until the end of the season.

They even claim Roberts was looking on from the stands as the Black Cats thrashed Sheffield Wednesday 5-0 on Thursday night as they climbed to the summit of the division.

If the news proves correct, Sunderland will represent the 24-year-old’s seventh loan move since his £11m move to the Emirates from Fulham in 2015.

He’s played for Celtic, Girona, Norwich, Middlesbrough, Derby and Troyes over the past seven season, making just three first-team appearances for City.

Roberts has scored 20 goals in that period.

Plymouth striker linked with Lowe reunion

Plymouth front man Ryan Hardie is being linked with a move to Preston, who are managed by former manager Ryan Lowe.

Football League World claim the new Lilywhites boss wants a reunion with the Pilgrims’ 12-goal hot shot as he looked to boost the Championship side’s fire-power.

It was Lowe who brought the Scot to Home Park in 2020, and after 25 goals in 93 appearances for the League One outfit, he feels the 24-year-old’s impressive showings is what he needs to aid Preston’s second-tier ambitions.

Hardie, who scored twice for Plymouth in their 2-2 draw with Pompey earlier this season, is contracted to Home Park until June 2023 and would command a fee.

Wigan want Crewe striker

Wigan are keen on Crewe front man Mikael Mandron.

And Football Insider claim the Latics, whom the French man played for briefly in 2017, are favourites for his signature as they look for alternatives to Charlie Wyke, who is continuing his recovery from a cardiac arrest.

The striker, 27, has scored seven times this season, taking his goal tally for Crewe to 19 in 68 appearances since joining from Gillingham in August 2020.

Mandron is out of contract at the Railwaymen at the end of the season.

Lincoln land Swansea forward on loan

Lincoln have completed the loan signing of forward Morgan Whittaker from Swansea.

The 20-year-old has moved to the Imps until the end of the season.

Boss Michael Appleton said: ‘He’s a quality player who can play as a forward or winger so gives us options.