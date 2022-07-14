Here are the latest headlines.

Posh ace to stay in Blue

Peterborough defender Ronnie Edwards is set to stay put with the Posh in a bid to continue his career progression.

The 19-year-old was a standout performer in a difficult Championship campaign for United last term.

Indeed, the highly-rated teenager featured 38 times in all competitions, while also playing a pivotal role for England in their under-19’s Euro triumph.

This has seen interest in the centre-back rise this summer, with Premier League clubs including Spurs, Aston Villa, Southampton and Crystal Palace all credited with a move.

As a result, the London Road outfit slapped a £15m price tag on him.

Now Posh director of football Barry Fry has insisted a move away this window would be a ‘step backwards’ in his career.

He told the Peterborough Telegraph: ‘As expected we have had a lot of offers for Ronnie.

‘But the clubs that have bid want him to play in under-23 football next season which would be a complete and utter waste of his time. It would be a big step backwards for him.

‘We won’t have any trouble with him if he stays. He loves it with us.’

Duo eye non-league star

League One duo Oxford United and Swindon have both been credited with interest in departing Chesterfield midfielder Saidou Khan.

The Gambian looks set to leave the Spireites this summer after teasing his exit on social media.

The 26-year-old featured 37 times in the National League last term, which saw Paul Cook’s side fall short of play-off glory in the fifth tier.

As a move to League One appears likely, Khan admitted he was ‘struggling to find words’ as his Chesterfield departure edges closer.

He wrote on Twitter: ‘Struggling to find words for this, but I’d like to thank the club and the staff and all the players, but most importantly the fans’.

Exeter close in on maiden signing

Newly-promoted Exeter are closing in on their first signing of the summer, according to reports.

Sources claim the Grecians are edging towards a deal for Bristol City keeper Max O’Leary on a season-long loan.

The move comes after the Robins signed Stefan Bajic, opening the door to a potential temporary exit for the 25-year-old.