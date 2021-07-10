Here’s the latest news from the division, with the start of the new season less than a month away now.

League One new-boys Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly been hit with a suspended points deduction following unpaid player wages earlier this year.

The Owls have been given a suspended six-point deduction. That means they will be docked six points if they fail to pay their players before January 1, 2022, and three points if they fail to pay between January and June 2022 (Various).

Sheffield Wednesday are keen on a loan move for QPR winger Olamide Shodipo, who scored in the Hoops’ 2-1 pre-season friendly victory over Pompey on Wednesday. The Irishman spent last season on loan at Oxford (Sheffield Star).

Hull City are leading the race to sign centre-back Terell Thomas following his AFC Wimbledon departure – despite operating under a transfer embargo.

The 25-year-old is also reportedly interesting Sunderland, Barnsley and Blackburn (Hull Live).

Hull’s interest in Dijon winger Bersant Celina is, however, likely to be dropped because of their transfer embargo – a move that will boost Ipswich’s hopes of landing their one-time loanee.

Alex Pritchard has joined Sunderland on a free transfer. Picture: James Chance/Getty Images

Paul Cook’s side, along with Cardiff and Coventry, are keen on the 24-year-old Kosovo international (Football League World).

Sunderland have signed free agent Alex Pritchard following his Huddersfield departure.

The 28-year-old, who cost the Terriers are reported £11m in 2018, has joined the Black Cats on a two-year deal and becomes the club’s first new signing ahead of 2021-22 season. It’s believed Sunderland saw off competition from Birmingham and Derby to land Pritchard (Various).

Sunderland could now turn their attentions to St Johnstone’s Northern Ireland international midfielder Ali McCann, who is also being tracked by Celtic and Stoke (Various).

Lincoln remain keen on one-time Pompey goalkeeping target Josh Griffiths, with the West Brom teenager set to head out on loan again this season.