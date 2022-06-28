Here are the latest headlines.

Shrewsbury triple signings

Shrewsbury have unveiled the impressive signing of former Sheffield Wednesday defender Chey Dunkley.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old was released by the Owls at the end of the season following an injury-affected spell at Hillsborough.

The central defender made just 36 outings following his move from Wigan in 2020.

Dunkley was in-demand following his Wednesday exit, catching the attention of Charlton.

It marks a further statement of intent by Salop, with the centre-back joining Coventry midfielder Jordan Shipley, who arrived earlier in the summer.

Shrewsbury have signed former Sheffield Wednesday defender Chey Dunkley.

Steve Cotterill has also captured Preston midfielder Tom Bayliss, who signed a two-year deal at the Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium, after he mutually agreed to terminate his contract at Deepdale.

The 23-year-old made just 21 appearances in three years for the Lilywhites, which included a season-long loan at Wigan.

The central midfielder had been reportedly linked with a move to Fratton Park earlier in the summer as Danny Cowley looked to strengthen his midfield.

Bayliss was unveiled alongside Julien Dacosta, who penned a season-long loan from Coventry on Monday.

Robinson’s loan chase

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has admitted he is speaking to multiple loan targets about potential deals.

The U’s head coach is keen to return to the loan market this summer, where he found plenty of success 12 months ago.

United recruited Gavin Whyte, Nathan Holland, Herbie Kane and Ciaron Brown on season-long deals last summer and were all ever-present figures in the starting XI.

Speaking to the Oxford Mail, Robinson revealed he has been in talks with five players during their pre-season camp in Spain.

He said: ‘We’ve spoken to five while we’ve been here, some in case deals don’t come off, some because we really want them. We know which loan players we want.

‘The loan players will be going with their teams on the first bit of their pre-season tours, and we’re still working hard with one or two deals as well.’

Derby eye Owls swoop

Derby are believed to be interested in Sheffield Wednesday keeper Joe Wildersmith.

The 26-year-old is set to become a free agent this week after turning down fresh terms by the Owls.

Despite being under a transfer embargo, reports claim the Rams are still identifying options, with the stopper being eyed as a potential target.

Following their relegation, Liam Rosenior – who has replaced Wayne Rooney in charge – has been left without a number one, after Ryan Allsop and Kelle Roose joined Cardiff and Aberdeen respectively.

Wildersmith came through the ranks at Hillsborough and featured 89 times between the sticks for Wednesday, also keeping 27 clean sheets.

MK Dons run rule over striker

Liam Manning has not ruled out a return for former Sunderland striker Will Grigg.

The 30-year-old is currently training with the squad on their pre-season camp in Ireland, with the Dons boss running the rule over the forward.

The ex-Northern Ireland international scored 30 goals in 70 appearances between two separate spells at Stadium MK.

Speaking to the MK Citizen, Manning admitted he would consider Grigg’s future at the end of the camp.

He said: ‘We’ll have a discussion about it - his priority is to get up to full fitness again having missed the backend of last season, but he’s looked really sharp.’

‘It’s a discussion we will have at the back end of this week or the start of next week.