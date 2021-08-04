League One latest: Sunderland blow over Premier League bid as key Portsmouth rivals land former loanee with Rotherham United boosted

Black Cats blow

Sunderland look set to miss out on Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell.

The Black Cats made a move for the 18-year-old centre-back, according to reports.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Marcelo Bielsa sees Cresswell as cover for his existing options in the middle of defence and wants to keep him at Elland Road.

Cresswell is said to also be attracting Championship interest, but is set to sign a new contract with the Premier League club.

Speakman talks Hume’s future

Sunderland are comfortable about the situation over Denver Hume’s future as he weighs up a contract offer.

Charlie Cresswell was wanted by Sunderland (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Hume is a free agent but is weighing up a new deal at the Stadium of Light as he recovers from a hamstring injury picked up in last season’s play-offs.

Sporting director, Kristjaan Speakman, told the Sunderland Echo: ‘Denver’s contract didn’t have an option in it so it comes to an end and there’s a free agent.

‘So Denver then assesses the contract offer he’s had, takes some time to think and then makes a decision.

‘He’s got to be comfortable with where it’s at, and that he feels comfortable that this is he right place for him to develop the next little phase of his career.

‘The injury has been a difficult one because it’s created a discussion around when he’s going to back fit and that of course affects the offer.

‘We feel we’ve made a really, really good offer.

‘But there are a number of players out there still considering contract offers, and it’s just unfortunate for Denver that he’s a Sunderland player and therefore it’s, why hasn’t he re-signed?

‘We feel we have to support Denver and give him the space to assess where he’s at.’

Owls’ Byers buy

George Byers has completed his move to Sheffeld Wednesday.

The former Pompey loanee has moved to Hillsborough on a two-year deal from Swansea City for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old made 14 appearances on loan at Fratton Park last term and links up with ex-Blues defender Darren Moore.

Byers is the Owls’ second signing of the week after also landing Theo Corbeanu from Wolves.

Millers time for Hakeem

Rotherham have landed midfielder Hakeem Odoffin from Scottish Championship outfit Hamilton Academical.

The 23-year-old has agreed a three-year-deal with the Millers, who were relegated from the Championship last season.

Odoffin, who was also attracting interest from the likes of Hibs, said: ‘It feels great to be here, I’m so happy for everything to now be over the line, it has been going on for a long time and I’m happy to finally get it done.

‘I held talks with the gaffer and the coaching staff prior to joining. They showed that they wanted me here and they showed intent, that meant a lot to me.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.