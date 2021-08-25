League One latest: Sunderland move for Premier League starlet after £1m-plus bid, high-fliers land ex-Norwich City man with former Portsmouth striker set to leave rivals for Championship

Ryan Alebiosu battles with Spurs' Nile John in a PL2 match (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Left midfielder alright for Wycombe

Wycombe have landed former Norwich City prospect Connor Parsons on a one-year deal.

The left-sided midfielder moves to Adams Park after spells in non-league football with Lowestoft Town and in Iceland with Dalvik.

Development team coach Sam Grace told Wycombe’s official site: ‘Connor is a really talented player who has impressed us during his trial period with the club, and provides extra competition for places on the left-hand side.

‘We’re pleased with how the development squad is progressing and we’ve already seen the emergence of Andre Burley and Olly Pendlebury into the first-team this season, and hopefully Connor can follow in their footsteps and continue to kick on in his career.’

Smudge out to make Championship mark

Former Pompey striker Michael Smith is being linked with a move to the Championship.

The Rotherham front man is likely to be on the move before the transfer deadline on August 31, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

Smith failed to make a favourable impact in his time at Fratton Park, as he bagged 10 goals in 37 appearances between 2016 and 2017

The 29-year-old went on to make a big impression at the New York Stadium after signing from Bury in 2018.

Smith has hit 37 finishes in 161 outings in League One and the Championship, and is now said to be attracting second-tier interest as the window reaches its climax.

Sunderland looking to continue spending

Sunderland have been linked with Arsenal defender Ryan Alebiosu.

And the Black Cats are said to have had a £1m-plus bid for Exeter right-back Josh Key rejected.

Sky Sports presenter, and Sunderland fan, Tom White told Roker Report that Pompey’s cash-rich promotion rivals are looking to make moves in the market.

He said: ‘We are in for a player from Arsenal called Ryan Alebiosu. Never seen him play, hadn’t heard of him until someone told me about him. We’re in for him but at this stage it’s only in talks. He’s a full-back, don’t even know if he’s right or left.

‘There was a lot of talk about an Exeter right back, Josh Key, we had a few bids rejected for.

‘I saw a few conspiracy theories going around that the club had leaked that information to try and appease the fans as we hadn’t signed anyone at that stage.

‘Well I can assure you that story is absolutely not true, we’ve been in for this Josh Key from Exeter all summer and haven’t been able to get him. I don’t know if that deal is now off now that we’ve signed (Niall) Huggins but we were absolutely in for him and would spend quite a bit of money on him.

‘Just in case there is anybody out there that thinks it was planted by the club, the club have been silent for the local and national media all summer, so that story was not leaked from the club because I know where it came from myself. We were very much in for him,

‘This guy from Arsenal, Alebiosu, that would be a loan but at this stage we haven’t actually made the offer. It’s just a case of “in talks".’

