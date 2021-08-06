League One latest: Sunderland set to swoop on Premier League outfit as rivals land Tottenham Hotspur prospect, Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton Wanderers updates

Sunderland circle for Cirkin

Sunderland are closing in on a move for Spurs defender Dennis Cirkin, according to reports.

The Black Cats are in the market for a left-back and Cirkin fits the bill with talks at an advanced stage, according to Football Insider.

The 19-year-old has yet to feature in the first team for the Londoners, although he has been named on the bench.

Lee Johnson has money to spend and is desperate for recruits after a relatively quiet summer on the signings front.

Left-back Denver Hume is weighing up a contract offer, but is currently a free agent.

Spurs prospect Dennis Cirkin (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Owls rivals landed winger

Marvin Johnson revealed he turned down several Championship sides to join Sheffield Wednesday.

The winger has been linked with a host of sides including Hull, Blackpool and Millwall this summer but opted for a move to Hillsborough.

He told the Owls’ official site: ‘I took a lot of time to consider my options.

‘I had quite a few options in the Championship but thinking of it as a whole and meeting the gaffer, the ambition was there and I'm an ambitious player.

‘Hopefully I can help and get the squad back where it needs to be. He didn't say anything that any manager wouldn't say to get a player he wants but he has been brilliant.’

Lovely Jubril

Cambridge have landed Spurs defender Jubril Okedina.

The centre-half has moved to the Abbey Stadium, after impressing on a loan spell over the second half of the campaign.

The 20-year-old made 15 appearances for the League One new boys - his first outings at senior level.

Bolton are confident of bolstering their attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

Evatt’s striker Bolt-on

Ian Evatt is close to landing a new front man after Xavier Amaechi fractured his metatarsal against Preston.

He told the Bolton News: ‘We have worked tirelessly all pre-season and we were unfortunate with that Xav injury.

‘We have now highlighted at least one and we’re working hard to make that happen.

‘Funnily enough he was one of our primary targets and we didn’t think we could afford him but things have come back around. You will hear something pretty quickly.

‘(Chairman) Sharon (Brittan) and the rest of the board have been absolutely magnificent with their support and backing, so hopefully things will progress and fans will be very happy with what we are doing.’

