League One latest: Wigan Athletic's latest transfer coup to land Stoke City international with Sunderland primed to beat Blackburn Rovers to Leeds United starlet, ex-Portsmouth striker rejects move

Gas pass from Akinde

Former Pompey striker John Akinde has turned down the chance to link up with Joey Barton at Bristol Rovers.

Gillingham boss Steve Evans revealed the powerhouse front man knocked back the move to the League Two side.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old is believed to favour staying in the south east, with National League Southend reported to be interested.

Evans told the Kent Messenger: ‘There’s a couple of lads who have had options to go.

‘John Akinde’s had an option to go to Bristol Rovers and turned the move down. That’s up to John, that’s his family’s decision.’

James McCLean

Wigan’s McClean gain

Wigan have completed a deal for Republic of Ireland winger James McClean.

Leam Richardson has taken the 32-year-old winger back to the DW Stadium, as he continues a busy summer of recruitment.

The Latics paid an undisclosed fee to sign the Stoke man on a one-year-deal, according to Football League World

McClean previously spent two years in Wigan, scoring nine goals in 73 appearances after joining from Sunderland in 2013.

Black Cats’ Premier purchase

Sunderland are on the verge of completing a deal for Leeds defender Niall Huggins.

The full-back is a target for Championship Blackburn Rovers, but, according to Football Insider, it’s the Black Cats who are leading the race for his signature.

Huggins is said to be in advanced talks over a switch to the Stadium of Light, as Lee Johnson attempts to accelerate his recruitment.

The 20-year-old is a left-back by trade but can operate on either side of the defence.

Huggins is expected to command a six-figure fee after signing a new deal at Leeds last December, which runs until 2023.

Rivals’ striker blow

Rotherham and Fleetwood target Mark Harris is set to stay at Cardiff City.

The young striker is wanted by both League One clubs, but with boss Mick McCarthy letting Marley Watkins leave the Championship outfit at the end of the month he will now stay.

McCarthy told Wales Online: 'We talked about it, we considered it.

'Whether he would benefit from being a sub here, certainly training everyday with us benefits him.

'But I've decided Marley Watkins won't be staying with us and we will be using our youngsters.'

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.