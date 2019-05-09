Have your say

POMPEY are preparing to face Sunderland once again in their bid for promotion to the Championship.

The Blues will travel up to the North East for the first leg of the League One play-offs on Saturday.

Portsmouth will play Sunderland on Saturday. Picture: Joe Pepler

Due to Portsmouth finishing higher than Sunderland in the table, the second leg will be at Fratton Park next week.

If you have not be able to secure a ticket for the trip to the Stadium of Light on Saturday, here's what you need to know about TV coverage:

Is Sunderland vs Portsmouth on TV?

Yes, Sky Sports are covering all of the EFL play-offs including the Championship games as well as League One and League Two.

What channel is it on?

Portsmouth’s trip to Sunderland on Saturday will be shown on Sky Sports.

The match will be shown on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, as well as the respective HD channels if you have them.

Coverage will start at 7.15pm.

What time is kick-off?

Portsmouth's match at Sunderland is a late one on Saturday.

The first leg will kick off at 7.30pm on May 11.

Will Sky be showing both legs?

The second leg of this League One play-off match will be at Fratton Park in front of a sold out crowd.

If you weren't fortunate enough to bag a ticket before they sold out, Sky will be showing the match live as well. We will bring you more details next week.

Is the match available on Now TV?

Because Now TV is owned by Sky, it features Sky Sports coverage.

So if you don't have a Sky subscription you can purchase a pass to watch the game on Now TV.

The streaming service offers one day, week long or month long passes.