The Blues beat Sunderland at Wembley on Sunday to lift the Checkatrade Trophy. But fourth-placed Pompey’s focus is now on reaching the Championship. They travel to Adams Park to take on Wycombe next. Here we take a look at how things could change in the race for a top-two finish this weekend.

1. Game of the weekend - Luton v Blackpool Leaders Luton could go 10 points clear at the top of League One with victory. But eighth-placed Blackpool are looking to close the gap on Doncaster in the play-off places.

2. Hatters continuing title march Mick Harford's Hatters show no sign of being caught in the title race. Luton lead Barnsley by seven points at the summit and are on a 27-match unbeaten run. They'll look to extend that against the Seasiders.

3. Blackpool buoyant ahead of daunting trip Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips believes his side can surprise table-toppers Luton. He told the Blackpool Gazette: 'I dont see why we cant ruin their unbeaten run. We seem to be doing better away from home.'

4. Who do second-placed Barnsley face? Second-placed Barnsley are looking to keep the gap between themselves and the chasing pack. The Tykes travel to Burton on Saturday with both Sunderland and Pompey in pursuit of the top two.

