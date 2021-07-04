Here’s a look at the latest moves and transfer gossip involving Pompey’s third-tier rivals.

Atkinson seals Robins move

Rob Atkinson has completed his switch to Bristol City from Oxford United.

The centre-back has moved to Ashton Gate for a reported fee of around £1.5m. He’s put pen to paper on a three-year deal.

Atkinson, who made the switch to the Kassam Stadium from Eastleigh in January 2020, scored twice in 44 games as Oxford suffered League One semi-final defeat at the hands of Blackpool last season.

The ex-Fulham man will come up against Pompey when they travel to City’s training ground for a pre-season friendly on Tuesday, July 20.

Defender’s Plough Lane exit confirmed

Dion Charles. Picture: Getty Images

AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson has confirmed that Terell Thomas has left the club.

The centre-back spent the past three years at the Wombles after arriving from Wigan.

Thomas made 25 appearances as Wimbledon kept their League One status last season.

However, the former Arsenal academy defender's opted to leave Plough Lane at the end of his contract.

Championship trio Barnsley, Blackburn Rovers and Hull, along with Sunderland, are all reportedly interested.

Robinson told the club's website: 'Terell won’t be coming back. I met with Terell about a week ago and we sat down for a long chat.

‘It was genuinely a tough decision for him. I think he had made his mind up a long time ago that it was going to be his last season.

‘He’s had offers. Terell is great, we had a long chat but, unfortunately, you win some and you lose some. We wanted him to stay, but we wish him all the best.’

Former Pompey target wanted by MK

MK Dons have made enquiries about former Pompey target Lawrence Shankland, according to The Sun on Sunday.

The Blues showed interest in the Scot in 2019 after he plundered 34 goals from 41 appearances for Ayr United, but he instead moved to Dundee United.

Shankland netted nine times for the Terrors last season as they finished ninth in the Scottish Premiership.

Now MK Dons have been looking at bringing the 25-year-old south of the border, although they're not currently willing to pay the fee Dundee have demanded.

Stanley slap £2m on striker Blues fans would love down the Park

The Sun on Sunday also reports that Accrington have slapped a whopping £2m price tag on Dion Charles' head amid Stoke's interest.

Charles enjoyed a prolific season for Stanley, bagging 20 goals to help them to an 11th-place finish in League One.

But that's unlikely to happen and the fee will price the Blues out of a move for the recently-capped Northern Ireland international.