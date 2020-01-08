Tranmere are determined to keep Manny Monthe and haven’t received any formal offers for the defender, according to reports.

Pompey have the defender on their hit-list as they continue their bid to bring in a left-sided centre-half in the January transfer window.

Monthe is under consideration but a valuation of around £750,000 could be a stumbling block to the move progressing.

But the Liverpool Echo says there’s been no official contact made over the Hawks defender and Rovers are keen to keep the 24-year-old at Prenton Park.

Pompey have also been linked with Shrewsbury defender Aaron Pierre and have signed three players this month - left-backSteve Seddon, attacker Reeco Hackett-Fairchild and midfielder Cameron McGeehan.