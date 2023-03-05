Pompey picked up a 1-0 away win against Cambridge United this weekend courtesy of striker Colby Bishop’s second-half goal. John Mousinho’s side are now nine points off the top six.

Next up is an away trip to Oakwell to face Barnsley on Tuesday night. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around League One...

Port Vale midfielder head out the exit door

Port Vale midfielder Rhys Walters has joined Leek Town on loan until the end of the season. The 17-year-old has been given the green light to head out the exit door to get some experience under his belt. He made his first-team debut for the Valiants last year.

Cheltenham Town striker to stay away

Cheltenham Town striker Callum Ebanks has extended his stay at Stratford Town. The youngster linked up with the Southern League Premier Division and will now stay there until the summer. He has also had stints at Eastleigh and Bath City in the past.

Charlton Athletic coach departs

Charlton Athletic coach Scott Marshall has left the club to reunite with Ben Garner at Colchester United. He has decided to leave The Valley and the Addicks’ boss Dean Holden has told London News Online: “Scott spoke with me and explained he wanted to move on. I wasn’t going to stand in his way. I’ve come in on my own and assessed all the staff. It now gives us the opportunity to potentially look to bring in another member of staff in, whether that’s now or at the end of the season.”

Charlton Athletic defender loaned out

Charlton have loaned defender Deji Elerewe to National League side Bromley. The 19-year-old spent time with Wealdstone during the first-half of this campaign and played 13 times. He is now teammates with former Pompey striker Louis Dennis at Hayes Lane.

Ipswich Town tie up deals

Ipswich Town have tied up deals for twins Finley and Harry Barbrook. The pair have both signed their professional contracts with the Tractor Boys. They have risen up through the academy ranks at Portman Road.

Portman Road, home of Ipswich Town

