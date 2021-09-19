Former Pompey boss Paul Cook recorded his first win of the season with Ipswich over Lincoln (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

Wigan climb to summit

Wigan have claimed top spot in the League One table after their 4-1 victory over Accrington coincided with Sunderland dropping points.

Former Pompey defender Jack Whatmough opened the scoring for the Latics, before Will Keane doubled their advantage 10 minutes later.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Nottingham gave the hosts hope before Charlie Wyke’s double made sure of the points.

With the Black Cats drawing 2-2 with Fleetwood Town, Wigan now occupy first place in League One due to their superior goal difference.

Ipswich record first win

Ex-Blues boss Paul Cook recorded his first league win of the season in charge of Ipswich Town, as the Tractor Boys beat Lincoln City 1-0.

Prior to yesterday’s victory, Ipswich had endured a six game winless run in the league which raised question marks over Cook’s future at the club.

Ipswich were heavily touted to gain promotion to the Championship this season after the club recruited heavily in the summer, but a slow start to the season casted doubt over the claims.

Max Watters bags first goal

MK Dons striker Max Watters scored his first goal of the season in a resounding victory for the Dons.

The Buckinghamshire side recorded a 4-1 win away to Gillingham, which was only their second-ever victory at Priestfield.

Watters was introduced from the bench against the Gills, and made quite the impression during his 30 minute appearance. He had missed an earlier chance in the win when firing straight at Jamie Cummings, but made amends when he slotted home late on.

Charlton owner reacts to fifth defeat of the season

Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard took to Twitter to react to the Addicks’ fifth defeat of the season.

Nigel Adkins’ side were beaten by Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park and currently sit second from bottom in the league table.

Sangaard posted: Today’s loss puts us in a difficult position. We have to start playing better. Toward the end we gave ourselves a chance. We need more of that every minute on the pitch #cafc

Scroll down to see the results from around the grounds in League One yesterday:

Bolton 0-2 Rotheram

Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Shrewsbury

Crewe 2-0 Burton

Lincoln 0-1 Ipswich

Pompey 1-2 Cambridge

Gillingham 1-4 MK Dons

Fleetwood 2-2 Sunderland

AFC Wimbledon 0-1 Plymouth

Cheltenham 1-0 Oxford United

Accrington 1-4 Wigan

Wycombe 2-1 Charlton