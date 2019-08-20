Have your say

Promotion-hopefuls Peterborough got their first victory of the season under their belt with a 2-0 success at struggling Southend.

Former Pompey target Mo Eisa opened the scoring in the 55th minute before strike-partner Ivan Toney doubled the Posh’s lead two minutes later.

Aiden McGeady was on target for Sunderland at Rochdale. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Southend are still in search of their first points of the season after suffering four defeats.

Ipswich came from behind to defeat AFC Wimbledon 2-1 at Portland Road as they remain unbeaten since being relegated from the Championship.

Nesta Guinness-Walker broke the deadlock for the Wombles six minutes before half-time.

James Norwood headed home the Tractor Boys' equaliser nine minutes before the death.

And Kayden Jackson stole Ipswich the three points in the fourth minute of added-time.

Sunderland continue to find their rhythm after beating Pompey 2-1 on Saturday.

The Black Cats beat Rochdale by the same scoreline at Spotland.

Aiden McGeady and Charlie Wyke were on the scoresheet for the visitors, with Callum Camps scoring for the Dale.

Lincoln’s perfect start to the season ended at MK Dons.

Last term’s League Two champions fell to a 2-1 reverse at Stadium MK.

Callum Brittain netted after just two minutes, but Tyler Walker cancelled that out for the Imps seven minutes later.

But George Williams’ 23rd-minute effort proved decisive for MK Dons.

Tranmere ended with nine men in their 2-0 loss at Bristol Rovers.

Jonson Clarke-Harris broke the deadlock six minutes before half-time at the Memorial Stadium.

The visitors had Corey Taylor sent off for violent conduct three minutes into the second period, before Oliver Banks followed his team-mate for an early bath when receiving a second yellow card.

Tyler Smith then added a second from the penalty spot on 88 minutes.

Shrewsbury beat Accrington 3-2 in a goal-filled second half at the Wham Stadium, while Blackpool fought from behind to draw 2-2 at Gillingham.

Fleetwood shared 1-1 stalemate with Wycombe.

Meanwhile, Bolton postponed their game with Doncaster because of welfare concerns for younger players.

The Trotters, currently in administration, fielded only three senior players in their 5-0 loss to Tranmere on Saturday.

Bury’s game with Rotherham was also suspended. The Shakers have until Thursday before they could face expulsion from the Football League.