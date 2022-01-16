After finding themselves two-goals down at half-time, the Blues couldn’t mount a comeback after George Hirst halved the deficit shortly after the interval.

However, it would be a bittersweet afternoon for Danny Cowley as clubs in the promotion race failed to take advantage

After seeing loanee Theo Corbeanu depart Hillsborough for a temporary spell at MK Dons, Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore ruled out guaranteeing game-time for any of his players.

Speaking in his pre-match programme notes, the ex-Pompey defender wrote: ‘Corbeanu was a loan player, he was never our player, and we knew that Wolves could always call him back’

‘It has been said MK Dons have offered TC guaranteed game time but that is something I personally would not do.’

On the pitch, the Owls prevented Plymouth from gaining an advantage in the race for the top-six by humbling the Pilgrims.

Goals from Sylla Sow, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Sam Hutchinson, and Josh Windass saw the hosts win 4-2.

Elsewhere in the third tier, Fleetwood recorded the shock result of the weekend by downing high-flying Rotherham at home.

Stephen Crainey’s strugglers may have been fearing the worst when Paul Warne’s side travelled to face the Cod Army.

Anthony Pilkington’s goal in the fifth minute of injury-time secured a famous 1-0 victory over the Millers as Fleetwood climbed to 19th in the table.

Crainey’s side seem perhaps buoyed by the arrival of former Blues striker Ellis Harrison who left Fratton Park last week.

Since his arrival in Lancashire, the club have recorded back-to-back victories to climb out of the relegation zone.

As a result, Wycombe leapfrogged Rotherham to the league’s summit.

Curtis Thompson opened the scoring against Oxford in the 33rd minute, before Brandon Hanlan secured the points with his strike midway through the first half.

And Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth is pleased with their standing in the table.

He said: ‘It was a tough win which I think shows how far this club has come in regard to the standards of League One.

‘We’ve gone top tonight, which is brilliant, there is a long way to go, but, to be amongst the names that we are amongst, is phenomenal.’

The distance between the top-six and the Fratton Park outfit stands at six-points, with the Blues boasting a game-in-hand over current occupants Plymouth.

Other results included: Cheltenham 1-1 Charlton, Bolton 2-0 Ipswich, Crewe 0-0 Shrewsbury, Doncaster 1-2 Wigan, Lincoln 0-1 Cambridge, AFC Wimbledon 0-0 Morecambe, Accrington 1-1 Sunderland, Gillingham 1-3 Burton

