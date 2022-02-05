Here’s the latest from the third tier...

Ian Evatt demands ban for racist incident

Bolton boss Ian Evatt has called for an indefinite ban for those involved in the racism incident during their draw with Morecambe.

The former Blackpool defender led his team off the pitch against the Shrimps in the first half, after abuse was pointed at a member of the Trotters’ bench.

And although play resumed, the 40-year-old pulled no punches in response to the incident.

He told The Bolton News: ‘If we cancelled the game, the people that are doing these things are winning. They can’t affect society and games and everything else the way they are doing.

John Marquis has scored three goals in as many games for Lincoln. Picture: Robin Jones

‘Their behaviour is unacceptable. I hope they get banned.

‘I hope the police are involved, I don’t know any of that right now, but we all heard it and the racist remark was what tipped everything over the edge, but there was a lot, lot more before it.’

‘The guy that made the racist remark ran out of the stadium as quickly as possible, so he knew, and we knew. We will not accept it.

‘If it happens to one of us, then it happens to us all and I’m not willing to stand there and carry on doing my job when people cross the line like that and they crossed the line, there’s no doubt about it.’

The police have announced they are investigating the events at the Mazuma Stadium, after the game was tainted with unsavoury scenes.

Defining week for Sunderland

Sunderland caretaker manager, Mike Dodds has explained how the next few days will define the Black Cats’ season.

It comes with the north east club searching for their next permanent manager after parting ways with Lee Johnson last week.

And Dodds believes a swift replacement for the ex-Bristol City head coach is crucial, if they are to kick-start their season, following defeat at home to Doncaster yesterday.

He told The Sunderland Echo: ‘I'm literally working day-to-day.

‘It's a massive privilege for me to represent this football club.

‘I hope they do get someone in but if I'm needed then I will do this job to the best of my ability.

‘Like I said to the players on Monday, it's not about me, it's about giving them the best platform to perform.

‘We'll be back in tomorrow and making sure the preparation is as good as it possibly can be.

‘Let's not shy away from the facts, a club of this size should not lose three games on the bounce regardless of what division it's in.

‘We are very, very aware of the importance of these games.

‘The next 48, 72 hours will be very important for us.’

John Marquis maintains prolific streak

Former Blues striker John Marquis continued his fine form in front of goal for Lincoln in their defeat to MK Dons.

And he’s scored three goals in as many games since switching to Lincolnshire.

However, his strike came in vain yesterday as the Imps fell to a 2-1 defeat to MK Dons.