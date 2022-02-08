League One roundup: ex-Portsmouth, Spurs, West Ham goal-machine still waiting for Sunderland victory, Sheffield Wednesday continue hot-form, Plymouth and ex-Rangers and Blackpool striker bags hattrick
On the night where Pompey recorded their first league victory of 2022, there were plenty of other narratives across the third tier.
After a nightmare run since the turn of the year, the Blues edged Burton Albion at Fratton Park 2-1.
First half goals from Sean Raggett and Michael Jacobs were enough to secure three points – despite Gassan Ahadme halving the deficit early in the second.
And here’s the latest from the world of League One tonight.
Defoe awaits Black Cats success
Former Pompey and Tottenham striker Jermain Defoe is still searching for his first victory for Sunderland, since his north east homecoming.
The veteran goal machine rejoined the Black Cats on deadline day, but tasted defeat on his second coming as Fleetwood recorded a famous 2-1 success at the Stadium of Light.
And his wait went on tonight, as he emerged from the bench, but couldn’t prevent defeat to Cheltenham Town as the Robins came from behind to win 2-1, too.
For the managerless red and whites, they’ve now lost three consecutive league games – as their automatic promotion bid has taken a snag.
Wednesday on the up
In contrast to Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday are in red hot form, and continued their impressive streak with a narrow victory over high-flying Wigan.
After successes against Ipswich, Morecambe, and Burton (all without conceding), they added to the feat by putting Leam RIchardson’s side to the sword 1-0.
Barry Bannan’s penalty early in the second half was enough to secure three points.
The Owls have now climbed up to seventh place in the table – one point off the play-off places.
Hardie hits a hat-trick
Plymouth hitman Ryan Hardie netted a hattrick, as the Pilgrims came from a goal down to sweep Crewe to the side.
Chris Long had given the hosts the lead in the 19th minute, and the Railwaymen were good value for their lead at the interval.
But Steve Schumacher’s side fired into the lead only 10 minutes into the second half thanks to Hardie’s brace (48 and 55) and Niall Ellis (54).
And the former St Mirren striker ensured he took the match ball home by striking in the latter stages.
Other results included: Doncaster 0-1 Ipswich, AFC Wimbledon 0-1 Rotherham, Wycombe 0-0 Shrewsbury, Gillingham 1-0 Cambridge, Fleetwood 1-1 MK Dons, Accrington 2-0 Oxford, Bolton 2-1 Charlton
