League One roundup: Portsmouth rivals in hunt for £700,000 attacker... ex-Barcelona youngster puts League One sides on alert... Sheffield Wednesday set to be weakened....

Morgan Whittaker. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Morgan set to spice up Imps

Swansea prospect Morgan Whittaker is being tipped for a move to Lincoln City, according to reports.

The striker almost moved to Sincil Bank just before the close of the summer window.

A deal was never struck, however, with the Championship side unable to be bring in a replacement.

Staff at the Welsh side have been impressed with the attitude of the talent who moved from Derby County for £700,000 in February, with a hat-trick coming against Plymouth in the Carabao Cup amid nine appearances.

Now Wales Online report Michael Appleton is keen to rekindle his interest in the 20-year-old when the January window opens.

Aston Villa’s starlet sent to end Ipswich woe

Louie Barry’s torrid time at Ipswich looks set to come to an end, with Aston Villa looking to recall the youngster in January.

Barry, formerly of Barcelona Academy, joined the Tractor Boys in the summer but has only made two League One appearances for Paul Cook’s side.

Barry has been prolific in his youth career scoring 19 goals in 24 appearances for Villa’s Academy, while also scoring in the EFL Cup victory over Liverpool last season.

The 18-year-old forward now looks set to leave Portman Road with Villa on the lookout for a new January home.

Middlesbrough assessing midfielder recall

New Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is assessing his options ahead of the January transfer window with Lewis Wing set to be recalled.

The midfielder, who is on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, has played 14 times in League One for the Owls but has just managed one goal.

Wednesday would not be keen on the January departure as Darren Moore’s squad has been decimated through injuries.

But Boro look increasingly likely they’ll call time on the midfielder's stay, as the Teeside club have already recalled some of their loaned assets.

