This week saw Wimbledon left-back Nesta Guinness-Walker become the latest player linked with a move to Fratton Park.

But the Blues are not the only ones taking up space in the gossip columns.

Indeed, there's plenty more transfer updates to be had involving other League One sides – including some which negates previous rumours….

Dons boss Robinson on Guinness-Walker and Hartigan to Bolton talk

Wimbledon manager Mark Robinson has revealed he has no appetite to allow Pompey-linked Nesta Guinness-Walker to leave Plough Lane next month.

The Dons left-back was the subject of transfer speculation over the weekend, with the Sun on Sunday claiming Blues boss Danny Cowley was lining up a move for a player who is out of contract at the season’s end.

Cowley himself dismissed the report when speaking to The News on Thursday.

Wimbledon defender Nesta Guinness-Walker Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Now Robinson has had his say on the matter.

He told Londonnewsonline: ‘In my role as head coach, I don’t really get involved – I leave it to the panel.

‘But all I state is how important I believe certain players are for us to continue to progress as a football club.’

Robinson spoke more on rumours linking midfielder Anthony Hartigan with a January switch to Bolton.

He dismissed talk that the Londoner had turned down a contract extension at Plough Lane and was poised to join the Trotters.

‘That’s news to me that he had turned anything down,’ Robinson told the South London Press.

‘As far as I know, there are positive chats ongoing.

‘I’d like to think Anthony knows the development he went through as a youth team player, which got him into the first team, and he knows that perhaps after his form dropping away, there are reasons why he is playing the way he is now.

‘I’m sure Anthony realises that, and he knows that this is a fantastic place for him to be playing his football.’

Preston, Sunderland and Wigan keen on one-time Blues-linked striker

Pompey were linked with a move for Bohemians forward Georgie Kelly last month.

The News quickly shot down the report, despite Blues boss Danny Cowley actively looking for additional firepower.

Now Footballer Insider is claiming that Preston, Sunderland and Wigan are all keen the front man who bagged 26 goals and finished as the top scorer in the League of Ireland premier division.

Several Scottish Premiership clubs and others from the EFL are also supposedly tracking the 25-year-old, who is now a free agent following the conclusion if Bohemians’ season.

Charlton keeper poised for Brighton switch

Charlton are set to lose goalkeeping prospect James Beadle to Brighton.

The 17-year-old is poised to join the Premier League outfit, with the Seagulls apparently seeing off Chelsea for the teenager’s services.

According to the South London Press, the Addicks did their best to try to convince Beadle to remain at The Valley and sign a professional deal.

No deal was agreed, but the report claims a decent compensation fee has been agreed with Brighton, with significant extras included.