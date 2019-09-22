Pompey’s wretched start to the League One season continued with a 1-0 defeat at Wycombe on Saturday.

With the Blues winning just once in seven games in the third tier, picking up just six points from 21, they’re just two points above the relegation zone.

Unsurprisingly the dismal Adams Park display has caused the debate to rage among the Fratton faithful.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the loss...

@alexbone86

League aside for a second if we win Tuesday then King Kenny has a job for life! I dare any Pompey fan to argue that

Tom Naylor, left, and Christian Burgess express their frustration after Adebayo Akinfenwa scores from the penalty spot. Picture: Nigel Keane

@Izboz01

Today was bad, but Tuesday is a free pass anything under 3-0 is salvageable. Hope for a win but current form doesn't shape for much better #PUP #Pompey

@adarkelimited

Scout from a League One club sat next to me pulling faces throughout. Told me this was a far weaker Pompey squad compared to last year, and on reflection he’s totally right. We are going backwards. Brick by brick meant ADDING bricks not removing them #pompey

@henryWsearle

Ridiculous seeing your centre back wearing the number 9 shirt but Hawkins had a decent game today #Pompey

@AronJLewis

We have a fantastic striker but feel for him when there is little service to feed off & had to spend bulk of time in the channels. Clear that the 3 AM's in this formation are having to drop deep to focus more defensively #pompey

@kinger1959

Seemed like a really poor performance today but still disappointed to hear calls from the fans for Jackett to go. Pompey fans usually more supportive than that. #Pompey

@fightspack88

Can't be any negativity Tuesday its us v them don't care about which players are playing where. We need to back the boys in Blue no matter what. Unwelcoming atmosphere and no stop singing!

@MattPhillips78

A disgrace of a performance. No plan, no direction, no teamwork, no one takes responsibility and have no idea how to attack. First half ball kicked up in air every time. Dejected. Feel badly let down. Players half hearted. Arguing w/each other. #Pompey