Two League One titans will collide at Fratton Park on Monday night as league leaders Portsmouth play host to second place Bolton Wanderers. The pair have been the best performing teams in the third-tier this season and both know that a win will heavily boost their chances of promotion as the chasing pack of Oxford United, Peterborough, Stevenage and Derby County all aim to ramp up the pressure at the weekend.

Portsmouth fans are eagerly anticipating the clash and will hope to build on back-to-back wins against Burton Albion and Northampton on their travels. In the meantime we have rounded up all of the latest League One news and gossip that has dominated this week's headlines.

Portsmouth’s League One rivals confirm managerial appointment

League One strugglers Cambridge United made the decision to sack former boss Mark Bonner on last month after a run of just one win in 13 games. The U’s only escaped relegation on the final day of last season after Bonner’s arrival in January and the club’s strong start to this term began to show signs of derailing on the pitch.

Cambridge responded well under interim boss Barry Corr as they recorded a 4-0 victory over Fleetwood in their most recent FA Cup outing. However, they have now confirmed the appointment of their new head coach Neil Harris who returns to the dugout for the first time since his departure from Gillingham in October.

The 46-year-old is credited with leading Millwall to back-to-back play-off finals in League One in 2016 and 2017 - ultimately winning promotion at the second attempt. He avoided the drop in his first season in the second-tier and went on to have a two-year stint at Cardiff City, as well as an 18-month spell at Gillingham.

Harris faces a difficult start to life at Cambridge as his side face the likes of Charlton, Blackpool, Oxford, Exeter and Stevenage this month.

Portsmouth consider move for clinical EFL striker

Former Southampton, Doncaster Rovers and Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has been linked with a move to Fratton Park after the expiration of his contract with LA Galaxy. The Sheffield born striker appeared on an episode of Sam Allardyce’s and Natalie Pike’s No Tippy Tappy Football podcast last month and revealed that he is open to returning to English football.

The 37-year-old, who is the all-time top scorer in Championship history with 130 strikes, said: “I’m weighing up all options. I could sign for someone right now if I want to. But I want all my options on the table so I can figure out what’s best for me. I definitely want to play on and I’m still hungry to score goals, do well and help someone out whenever that is.”