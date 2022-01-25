Pompey are poised to complete the transfer of Sunderland wing-back Denver Hume, who’s expected to arrive at Fratton Park soon.

Meanwhile, clubs across League One have been busy completing deals as the clock edges towards 11pm on Monday evening.

Here’s the latest gossip from across the third tier.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Non-league Wrexham complete move for striker

National League side Wrexham have completed a £300k move for AFC Wimbledon striker Ollie Palmer.

The Welsh side are owned by Hollywood actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds and have brought in prized League One assets already since their takeover, including Cheltenham’s Ben Tozer in the summer.

Palmer, who played for the Hawks, has scored 13 times in 52 appearances for the Dons during an 18-month period.

Ollie Palmer has completed a £300k move to non-league big spenders Wrexham.

Former Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson, who now manages Wrexham, said: ‘Credit to Rob and Ryan for sanctioning the deal and to everyone else involved in getting the deal over the line, because when you’re attracting a player from a higher league, the deals are never easy.

‘I’m absolutely delighted we’ve finalised the signing.’

Championship side keen on Ipswich Town starman

Championship side Swansea City, who are managed by former MK Dons Russell Martin, are reportedly eyeing a move for Ipswich Town attacking midfielder Scott Fraser.

Before moving to Portman Road, the 26-year-old was named player of the season at the Dons, scoring 14 goals in 48 appearances.

He was one of 19 new arrivals at Ipswich in the summer under ex-manager Paul Cook.

However, the move has failed to work out and he is yet to start under new boss Kieran McKenna making just 15 outings this season.

Now Swans boss Martin is reportedly keen to link up with his former star man at the Swansea.com Stadium as he looks to put his stamp on the Championship outfit.

Cheltenham accept six figure bid by Premier League side for defender

Cheltenham are said to have accepted a six-figure bid from a Premier League side for young defender Will Armitage.

Armitage is currently a first-year scholar at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium outfit and lined up for the Robins twice in this season’s Papa John’s Trophy.

The young defender doesn’t turn 17 until March but has trained with the first team since a breakthrough pre-season after catching the eye of boss Michael Duff.

He spent most of the first half of the season on loan at Evesham United, but has attracted interest from an unknown top-flight side who have reportedly tabled a six-figure bid for the defender.

The Robins have since accepted the bid and talks are set to take place in the coming days.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron