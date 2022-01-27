On Wednesday, Pompey completed the double signing of goalkeeper Ollie Webber from Crystal Palace and wing-back Denver Hume from Sunderland - both on permanent deals.

Elsewhere, it was a busy day of transfer action as the Black Cats completed the loan signing of Jack Clarke from Tottenham.

Here’s all the latest transfer gossip from around League One.

Pompey target set to sign new deal at Wigan

Pompey have been continuously linked with Wigan Athletic wing-back Tom Pearce throughout the January window, along with Denver Hume.

The defender was mooted with a move away from Leam Richardson’s side this month as both the Blues and Preston circled.

But with Hume penning two-and-a-half-year deal at Fratton Park, it seems Pompey’s interest has died down

Meanwhile, it looks like Pearce is set to stay at the DW Stadium.

His Latics contract expires in the summer but reports suggest progress on a fresh deal looks on the cards.

Sheffield Wednesday bring in Championship defender

Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday have signed Birmingham City defender Harlee Dean on loan.

The central defender adds experienced cover in defence with Moore being without key men Dominic Iorfa, Chey Dunkley and Lewis Gibson due to injury.

The 30-year-old had a two-year stay at Pompey’s south coast rivals Southampton but failed to make a first-team appearance at St Mary’s.

Dean played 183 times for Birmingham during his four-and-a-half-year spell at St Andrews, including 15 outings this season, but has since fallen down the pecking order under Lee Bowyer.

Charlton winger set for Championship move

Charlton winger Charlie Kirk is edging closer to a move away from the Valley with a medical at Championship side Blackpool expected imminently.

Kirk arrived in London in the summer after penning a four-year contract following a reported £500,000 move from Crewe.

After an impressive three years at Gresty Road, where he scored 32 goals in 206 appearances, he has failed to replicate the form that attracted Charlton in the first place.

He has just one assist from 14 outings for the Addicks this term.

The 24-year-old is scheduled to have a medical as he looks to join the Tangerines on loan for the remainder of the season with an option to buy.

Oxford agree deal with Premier League club for Portuguese defender

Play-off-chasing Oxford have reportedly agreed a deal for Wolves defender Christian Marques on a loan until the end of the season.

The move looks to have been caused by Jordan Thorniley’s recall to Blackpool last week.

The 19-year-old hasn’t made a first-team appearance for Wolves but has come through the ranks at Molineux, making 45 outings at youth level for Wanderers.

Marques started his youth international career with Switzerland before making the switch to Portugal and has since played three times at under-19 level.

