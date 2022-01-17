Pompey have brought in only one new recruit this month, with Hayden Carter arriving on loan on Saturday, but there has been plenty of transfer activity across the third tier this weekend.

Here is the latest key transfer gossip.

Sunderland make contact with former Blues forward

Sunderland have reportedly made contact with former Pompey, Tottenham and West Ham striker Jermain Defore over a potential return to the Stadium of Light on the cards.

The 39-year-old was released by Rangers last week and has insisted he wants to continue his career.

Defore played 93 times for the Black Cats and is reportedly open to a reunion with the League One side.

This season he’s played just twice for the Gers, while featuring just once since Steven Gerrard departed the Ibrox outfit in November.

The veteran striker appeared 36 times during his one-year stay at Fratton Park, scoring 17 goals.

Wednesday eye reunion with former centre-back

Sheffield Wednesday are keen on a reunion with former defender Danny Batth.

According to The Star, boss Darren Moore wants the experienced campaigner back at Hillsborough to help with injury concerns he has among his back line.

And with the 31-year-old Stoke centre-back on the fringes of Michael O’Neil’s side and out of contract in the summer, the Owls hope a deal can be done this month.

Batth played 59 games for Wednesday during a two-year stint on loan from Wolves, helping the Owls earn promotion out of League One in his second loan spell.

He was signed by Stoke in 2019, with the Potters paying Middlesbrough £3m for him.

The centre-back has racked up 107 appearances in that time, with 13 coming this season.

Wednesday are limited to free transfers and loans as part of the restrictions that they remain under.

Aberdeen look to lure former Portsmouth target north of the border

Scottish Premier League side Aberdeen have earmarked former Blues target and Gillingham defender Jack Tucker as a new potential recruit this month.

Danny Cowley had looked to bring in the central defender during the summer and was even reported – according to national media – to have tabled a £200,000 bid.

However, that interest was turned down by the Kent club, with the Gills slapping a £1m price tag on the 22-year-old.

Tucker’s contract runs out in the summer and the managerless Priestfield outfit risk losing him for nothing if a new contract cannot be agreed or a suitable buyer in January found.

Yet interest this month is growing in the defender, with Aberdeen one of several clubs reportedly keen.

This week Cowley signed a centre-back, with Hayden Carter arriving on loan from Blackburn.

Sunderland look to capture Manchester City starlet

Sunderland look to have all but secured Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts on loan, with a medical set to take place in the coming days.

The Black Cats had been linked with Roberts at the start of the window but hopes of a deal appeared to have diminished.

However, it seems Lee Johnson’s side have revived the situation, with the 24-year-old now poised to seal a loan move to the Stadium of Light.

Roberts spent an impressive loan spell at Celtic between 2016 and 2018 but has failed to make an impression in France, where he has been featuring for Ligue 1 side Troyes this season.

With his City contract expiring in the summer, should he excite Johnson, a permanent deal may open up after the season's conclusion.

The winger could line up against Pompey this weekend should a deal be completed.

Wigan complete signing for midfield veteran

Wigan have secured the signing of 30-year-old midfielder Graeme Shinne from Derby County.

Reported by Latics chairman Talal Al Hammad, a cut-price £30,000 fee was paid for the former Scottish international due to the Rams being in administration.

Shinne, who was awarded Derby’s player of the season award last term, has spent the majority of his career in Scotland, tallying 462 appearances since his debut in 2009.

He has also made six outings for the Scottish national team.