It’s proving a slow process at the minute in terms of incomings – but that hasn’t stopped the Blues’ League One rivals from conducting their own business.

Here’s all the latest transfer gossip from around League One.

Swansea close in on MK Dons keeper ahead of Pompey tie

MK Dons have reportedly accepted a bid from Championship side Swansea City for goalkeeper Alex Fisher.

Fisher played a key role in former Dons boss Russell Martin’s possession-based football – and now at Swansea Martin has eyed the former Blackburn keeper as his number one target this month.

Dons boss Liam Manning confirmed a bid had been accepted for the 23-year-old for £400,000, according to the BBC.

The shot-stopper has played 25 times for MK this season and his impending departure will not be the ideal preparation for the Dons’ crucial game against Pompey on Saturday.

Rochdale midfielder Aaron Morley, right, is close to a move to Pompey's League One rivals Bolton Wanderers.

Bolton agree deal for former Pompey target

League One rivals Bolton Wanderers look set to sign former Pompey target Aaron Morley from Rochdale this month.

The south coast outfit were linked with the midfielder back in November, along with Championship sides Hull City and Barnsley.

With his contract out in the summer, it seems the Dale midfielder has chosen Bolton as his new home, with Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale confirming on Saturday that the club had accepted ‘good bids’ for two of his players.

The 21-year-old has played 26 times, scoring two goals, this season and has been one of the standout players for the League Two side.

MK Dons close in on Premier League midfielder

Play-off chasing MK Dons – who travel to Fratton Park on Saturday – are close to striking a deal to sign West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry in January.

The 21-year-old looks set to join Liam Manning’s side on loan after his loan spell at Peterborough was cut short.

The midfielder has played three the times for the Hammers, all of which have come in the EFL Cup, while he’s also made a number of appearances in the Papa John’s Trophy for the under-21s side.

Coventry spent the first half of this campaign on loan at Peterborough where he made 12 appearances for Darren Ferguson’s side before his recall and also spent time at Lincoln during the second half of the 2019-20 season.

Burton Albion accept League Two bid for striker

The Brewers have reportedly accepted a bid for veteran striker Kane Hemmings from League Two side Salford City.

Hemmings was surprisingly left out of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side to face Cheltenham Town on Saturday, which sparked talk of a possible departure.

The 30-year-old has featured 21 times for the Brewers this season, scoring five times, and with his contract set to expire at the end of the season a move away from the Pirelli Stadium looks likely.

Hasselbaink told Derbyshire Live: ‘We have had an offer that the club couldn’t refuse for Kane and we have accepted it.

‘He’s 30, he has six months left, he’s been in and out of the team, but he’s a very important character in the squad.

‘Do I want to lose him? No, but he wants to secure his future.

‘We love Kane as a person and we are wishing him all the best.’

