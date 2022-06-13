Here’s the latest developments from the third tier...

Lincoln land defender on Sheffield Wednesday’s radar

New Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy has completed his first signing since taking charge at Sincil Bank.

The Irishman has signed fellow countryman Paudie O’Connor from League Two Bradford.

The free transfer move will become official when the centre-back’s contract with the Bantams expires at the end of this month.

O’Connor, who made 49 appearances for Bradford City last season, was also a reported target of Sheffield Wednesday.

There was interest from other League One clubs and sides in the Championship as welll.

Bradford centre-back Paudie O'Connor has agreed a move to Lincoln Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Yet the defender has moved to Lincoln, with Kennedy identifying the 24-year-old as his number-one target for the centre-half position.

Owls close in on AFC Wimbledon defender

Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on their first signing of the summer.

The Sheffield Star report that AFC Wimbledon defender Ben Heneghan is set to join Darren Moore’s side as his contract at Plough Lane nears its expiry date.

No deal can be made official until that July 1 date, but it is believed the centre-back has agreed to make Hillsborough his new home.

The 28-year-old played 71 times for Wimbledon following his move on a free transfer from Sheffield United in 2019.

The centre-back position is one Moore is keen to strengthen this summer, with the Owls reportedly also after Cardiff’s Will Vaulks, who is also being chased by Stoke City, Luton Town, QPR and Huddersfield Town.

MacAnthony denies Simpson deal agreed

Darragh MacAnthony has denied Peterborough have struck a deal for want-away Ipswich forward Tyreece Simpson.

The Posh co-owner said nothing had been agreed when asked about the player in a Q&A session on Twitter.

Peterborough have been heavily linked with the 20-year-old who has handed in a transfer request at Portman Road.

Hull, Barnsley and Cardiff ha avelso been credited with the striker, who has a year left on his Tractor Boys stay after the club activated a clause in hus contract thus summer.

Kieran McKenna’s side are set to cash in on the youngster – but according to MacAnthony, no deal has been agreed with his club.