Already today the Blues have been linked with a move for Rotherham midfielder Jamie Lindsay.

But what else is going on in the division as the clock ticks down?

We’ve been having a look…

Marcus Browne in play-off action for Oxford against Pompey in July 2020 Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images

Oxford ready to strengthen ahead of Pompey’s visit

Fresh from hammering Gillingham 7-2 at Priestfield, Oxford United look set to strengthen their squad before they host Pompey at the Kassam Stadium next Saturday.

U’s boss Karl Robinson has been heavily linked with three new additions before the window closes at 11pm tomorrow night, with deals for Middlesbrough winger Marcus Browne, Dungannon Swiftsy midfielder Oisin Smyth and Luton striker Danny Hylton in the offing.

According to the Oxford Mail, Brown is poised for a third spell at Oxford after his proposed move to Charlton fell through.

However, his latest stint is set to be a permanent one, following two previous loan moves that produced 14 goals in 60 appearances.

Smyth has played 21 times for Dungannon this season, with his form attracting interest from Irish League big-hitters Linfield, Glentoran and Larne.

However, it seems Oxford’s contacts across the Irish Sea are about to come off again, with a deal reportedly close.

In recent seasons, Oxford have signed Gavin Whyte, Mark Sykes, Joel Cooper and Luke McNally have all arrived from the Irish Premiership or League of Ireland.

Talks are apparently ongoing with Hylton.

The 32-year-old played for the U’s between 2014 and 2016, scoring 26 league goals in 85 appearances before moving to Luton.

Charlton eye move for Blackburn youngster

Charlton are reportedly interested in Blackburn striker Connor McBride.

According to the Sun on Sunday, Addicks boss Johnnie Jackson will turn his attentions to the 20-year-old Scot, who is yet to feature for the Championship high-fliers.

McBride joined Rovers from Stenhousemuir after coming through the ranks at Falkirk prior to a move to Celtic.

Pompey play host to Charlton tomorrow night – a match that will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Defoe wants Sunderland move

Sunderland have been told a ‘deal is there to be done’ for Jermain Defoe.

That’s according to the i newspaper’s northern football correspondent, Mark Douglas.

The Black Cats have held discussions with the 39-year-old free agent following his release by Rangers.

Last week, manager Lee Johnson admitted his focus had been elsewhere, including their trip to Bolton, which ended in a 6-0 hammering.

Charlton and Oxford have also been linked with the former Pompey front man.

But according to Douglas, Defoe wants a return to the Stadium of Light.

He tweeted: ‘Still don't understand why they haven't signed Defoe. The deal is there to be done. Player wants it. Don't know why it takes three weeks of talks.’

