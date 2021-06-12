Here's the latest developments from the division...

Lincoln turn their keeper attentions to Chilean Vigouroux

Pompey’s pursuit of West Brom keeper Josh Griffiths will have been boosted by news that Lincoln are keen on Leyton Orient stopper Lawrence Vigouroux.

Last week it emerged that the Imps were set to rival the Blues for highly-rated Hawthorns youngster Griffiths, who helped Cheltenham claim the League Two title last season while on loan at Whaddon Road.

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton needs a goalkeeper after Alex Palmer, who is also a West Brom player, returned to the recently-relegated Premier League side at the end of the campaign.

But according to the Newham Reporter, his attention has turned to Vigouroux, who has made 55 appearances for Kenny Jackett’s since joining in January 2020 and collected four end-of-season player awards as Orient finished the 2020-21 League Two season in 11th position.

The Chilean-born keeper, who was originally on Liverpool’s books. moved from Swindon to Everton de Viña del Mar in Chile's top flight last summer.

Josh Griffiths, left, and Lawrence Vigouroux

But after failing to establish himself at the four-time Chilean champions, Vigouroux returned to England to sign for Orient, where he is reported to have impressed.

So much so that Lincoln are keen to swoop for his services upon the expiry of his contract at the end of this month.

Fleetwood land Leeds youngster on loan

Fleetwood Town have announced the signing of Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson.

The 20-year-old has joined Town on a season-long loan.

It will be his second season away from Elland Road after similar spells at Aberdeen and Northampton Town during the 2020-21 campaign.

At the Dons, the front man registered two goals in 16 appearances – the same goal tally he recorded in 21 appearances for Northampton as they were relegated from League One.

Edmondson has international experience, having featured for England under-19s.

Fleetwood, along with Oxford, are also keen on Pompey striker Ellis Harrison.

Ipswich in battle with Derby for Rotherham midfielder

Ipswich boss Paul Cook faces competition from fellow Liverpudlian Wayne Rooney for Rotherham’s Matt Crooks.

According to the East Anglian Daily Times, Derby have entered the race for the midfielder, who scored seven times for the Millers in the second tier last season and could demand a six-figure fee.

Cook is looking to make Ipswich a promotion force this season and has already snapped up Wes Burns from Fleetwood and Lee Evans from former club Wigan.

A deal for West Brom midfielder Rekeem Harper is understood to be close.

Meanwhile, the Tractor Boys have also been linked with a move for released Pompey keeper Craig MacGillivray.

Sunderland to wait on Sanderson decision

Sunderland might have to wait to follow up their interest in bringing Dion Sanderson back to the Stadium of Light - as new Wolves boss Bruno Lage weighs up his options.

The Portuguese was appointed Molineux boss this week and is set to assess his playing squad in the coming weeks before finalising transfer plans.

Sanderson is believed to be the subject of interest from a number of clubs this summer – including Sunderland, where he spent last season on loan.

But the 21-year-old, who now appears ready for sustained first-team involvement. has publicly spoken of his desire to represent Wolves in the Premier League.