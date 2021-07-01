League One transfer latest: Portsmouth rival's move for prime target's dashed as Sunderland dealt transfer blow by arch-foes Newcastle United in race for starlet eyed by Luton Town and Birmingham City

Black Cats blow

Sunderland are facing competition from arch-rivals Newcastle for in-demand Dion Sanderson.

The Magpies have made a £1.5m offer for the 21-year, according to the Daily Mail, and now appear to be in the driving seat in the race for his signature.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wolves are said to be holding out for £2m for the centre-half who is also interesting Birmingham and Luton Town.

Cook wants Crooks

Ipswich have seen a £400,000 bid for Matt Crooks knocked back by Rotherham.

The Rotherham Advertiser report the offer has been dismissed by the Millers, who value the 27-year-old far in excess of what’s on the table.

Dion Sanderson (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Crooks has a year left on his existing deal but boss Paul Warne isn’t keen to sell to a rival in the same division.

He said: ‘We don’t want to lose our best assets, even more so not to a League One rival. That would make it ridiculous.’

Darikwa deal

Wigan have tied defender Tendayi Darikwa to a new two-year deal.

Darikwa arrived from Nottingham Forest in January and went to get 26 outings under his belt.

He told Wigan’s official website: ‘I'm delighted to be back here. We've been speaking for a few weeks now, and I can't wait to get going again.

‘I'm really grateful to the manager for bringing me in, and giving me the opportunity to play football matches.’

Preston pounce

Rotherham have lost defender Matthew Olosunde to Championship Preston.

Olosunde got 33 games under his belt last term as the Millers were relegated to League One.

He told the BBC: I'm very happy for this opportunity and I'm excited to start this new journey and give all I can.’

Preston head coach Frankie McAvoy added: ‘He's a player that we've had an eye on for a while. We've watched him progressing at Rotherham. He's got great energy and athleticism to get up and down the right hand side.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.