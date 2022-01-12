The Blues boss said that Paul Downing was close to a loan move away while there was talk before the game of a potential departure for Michel Jacobs.

The south coast outfit have yet to make a signing but that hasn’t stopped their League One rivals from venturing into the market.

Here’s all the latest third-tier news.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland eyeing move for £6m Championship striker

While Pompey are in search for a new striker, rivals Sunderland are reportedly interested in splashing the cash for Peterborough United main man Jonson Clarke-Harris.

The 27-year-old was the top scorer in League One last season scoring 31 goals as Darren Ferguson’s side secured promotion from the third tier.

However he hasn’t been able to hit the height’s this term in the Championship scoring four goals in 19 outings but is currently valued at £6m by the Posh.

Sunderland are reportedly eyeing a big money move for Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is the league’s top scorer so far this season scoring 17 goals but boss Lee Johnson has admitted he wants to bring in attacking reinforcements with Clarke-Harris one of those in mind.

After bringing in young right-back Trai Hume at the start of the month, the Black Cats have now turned their attentions to recruiting a new forward with Freddie Ladapo and Georgie Kelly also rumoured alongside Clarke-Harris with a move to the Stadium of Light this month.

Bolton Wanderers complete signing of reported Pompey target

Bolton completed the signing of midfielder Aaron Morley from Rochdale for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old had been a reported target of the Blues in November with Championship sides Hull City and Barnsley also rumoured to be linked with the Dale man.

Morley came through the ranks at the League Two side making his first team debut in 2016 and has since gone on to make 121 outings for Rochdale.

His fine form has continued this term making 26 appearances for Robbie Stockdale’s side which has since prompted a move away from Spotland.

Wanderers signed the midfielder on a three-and-a-half year deal with boss Ian Evatt highlighting he’s been landed with an eye on the future.

He said: ‘He's not one with an eye on the future. He's one to come in and make a difference right here, right now, and that's what we want.

‘We feel like we've got a very good player on our hands.’

Wigan Athletic close in on Championship striker

Wigan look close to agreeing a deal for Hull City striker Josh Magennis on a two-and-a-half year contract.

Leam Richardson has been actively searching for further options in the transfer market after being without regular striker Charlie Wyke, who has been out since November following a cardiac arrest.

The Latics lool set bag themselves a reliable goalscorer at this level after he scored 18 goals in 40 games as the Tigers secured promotion from the third tier last term.

Although appearing in 18 of Hull’s 24 Championship fixtures this season, his contract is set to expire in the summer promting a move away from the north east, marking the end of a two-and-a-half year stay at the MKM Stadium.

The News reported last week the Latics were interested in Millwall’s Matt Smith.

Blackpool go all in on Oxford United midfielder

Blackpool have been desperately searching for a new midfielder and have reportedly gone all in for Oxford United midfielder Cameron Brannagan.

According to reports, the Tangerines have offered a player-plus-cash deal for the former Liverpool man, including defender Jordan Thorniley in the deal, who is already on loan at the Kassam Stadium from Bloomfield Road.

In the summer, Blackpool submitted a late bid for the midfielder which was turned down by the U’s with only a day remaining in the window.

The 25-year-old has featured 25 times for Robinson’s side this campaign scoring four goals, and has continued to impress which has prompted further speculation of a move to the Championship side this month.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron