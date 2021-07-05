But as the Blues boss weighs up a decision on the Spaniard, his opposite number at the Keepmoat, Richie Williams, has wasted little time in adding to his midfield ranks.

Here’s the latest on that move and other transfer-related news coming from Pompey’s League One rivals.

Rotherham boss keen to avoid defensive crisis

Rotherham boss Paul Warne knows defensive reinforcements are a must at the New York Stadium after two of his centre-backs were ruled out for the start of the season.

Curtis Tilt and Angus MacDonald have both been told they’ll miss the Millers’ opening-day fixture against Plymouth after picking up injuries.

The extent of MacDonald’s injury remains unknown at present, although Tilt is expected to be out for 12 months after suffering a hamstring injury while on international duty with Jamaica.

With Clark Robertson swapping Rotherham for Pompey this summer, it leaves Warne with just two fit senior centre-backs – Richie Wood and Michael Ihiekwe – with the start of the new season just one month away.

Former Doncaster Rovers midfielder Madger Gomes is reportedly heading to Pompey on trial. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

‘We're down to two centre-halves so that is something we're going to have to address. We need defensive cover.’ Warne told the Sheffield Star.

Meanwhile, the Rotherham Advertiser reports that the Millers have turned down a second bid from Ipswich for midfielder Matt Crooks.

It’s believed the Tractor Boys’ latest offer is between £500,000 and £600,000, after previously having a £400,000 bid rejected.

Doncaster land Arsenal midfielder on loan

Doncaster Rovers have added to their midfield ranks again by signing Arsenal’s Matt Smith on a season-long loan.

Manager Richie Wellens, who last month landed Ben Close on a free transfer from Pompey, has been reunited with the 20-year-old after signing him on loan for Swindon last season.

Smith played 26 times for the Robins, but was recalled by the Gunners in January before moving to Charlton.

He played eight time for the Addicks – including a substitute appearance in the Blues’ 3-1 win at The Valley in February.

Former midfielder Madger Gomes is set for a trial at Pompey after playing 26 times for Donny last season.

Sunderland duo giving Lee Johnson plenty to ponder

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has admitted he’s 95-per-cent certain that Charlie Wyke will leave following the expiry of his contract.

Meanwhile, the Stadium of Light manager confessed he’s unsure if fellow striker Will Grigg will see out the final year of his contract on Wearside.

According to the Sunderland Echo, the Black Cats have left the 'door ajar' for further talks with Wyke but aren’t holding out much hope of keeping him.

The front man, who scored 31 goals in all competitions last season, has been attracting interest from Celtic and Championship clubs.

As for Grigg, the Northern Ireland international played in Sunderland’s pre-season draw against Spennymoor Town at the weekend.

There remains strong interest in him from former clubs Wigan Athletic and MK Dons, where he had a successful loan spell in the second half of last season.

Johnson said: ‘Whether Will stays remains to be seen, but he's here at the moment and we think he's a good player. We like him as a player.

‘Obviously, that isn't always the key thing in term of whether a player wants to stay or not.’

Accy sign Liverpool midfielder on permanent deal

Accrington have completed the permanent signing of former Liverpool midfielder Liam Coyle.

The 21-year-old Northern Irishman has signed a one-year contract at the Crown Ground after his decade-long stay at Anfield came to an end.