League One transfer news: Portsmouth rivals Ipswich grant keeper's temporary switch to Cambridge United

The third-choice Tractor Boys stopper will make a temporary switch to the Abbey Stadium to act as cover for unavailable U's No1 Dimitar Mitov.

Mitov suffered a head injury in Cambridge’s 4-1 defeat at Shrewsbury on Saturday and had to be replaced by 23-year-old league rookie Kai McKenzie-Lyle after 37 minutes.

The U’s keeper has since been told to undergo a week on the sidelines because of concussion.

And that has allowed Cambridge boss Mark Bonner to sign Holy on a temporary basis, with the Czech currently below Christian Walton and Vaclav Hladky in the Portman Road pecking order.

The switch should be completed today, with Holy expected to feature against Doncaster Rovers tonight and AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Earlier in the season, Pompey boss Danny Cowley was forced into a similar move ahead of the Blues’ Papa John’s Trophy fixture at Wimbledon.

He signed Sheffield United stopper Jake Eastwood on a one-game basis after Alex Bass contracted coronavirus ahead of the Plough Lane game.

Ipswich keeper Tomas Holy is to join Cambridge United on an emergency loan deal. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Gavin Bazunu was also on international duty with the Republic of Ireland, which allowed Cowley to move for the Blades man.