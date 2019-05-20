League One transfer news: Sunderland defender linked with Barnsley and QPR | West Ham midfielder set to join Charlton Athletic | Nottingham Forest interested in Bristol Rovers contract rebel

Have your say

Here are the latest League One transfer rumours and news for you this morning.

Barnsley and QPR have joined Sheffield Wednesday in the race to sign Sunderland defender Adam Matthews, as per Football Insider.

The 27-year-old is out-of-contract this summer with talks over a new contract yet to commence due to the club's uncertainty around what division they will be in next season.

Even so, Matthews, believed to be one of the Black Cats' highest-earners, has lost his starting 11 spot in recent months to Luke O'Nien.

Meanwhile, reported Sunderland target Lawrence Shankland has opened the door on a move to the Stadium of Light after confirming his Ayr United exit.

Pompey winger Jamal Lowe is one step closer to a Championship switch, according to reports.

The Daily Star report that Pompey's failure to secure promotion to England's second-tier could see Lowe push for a move away from the south coast.

And they have suggested Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough remain interested in acquiring the winger having been linked with him earlier in the campaign.

Lowe could be joined by Matt Clarke, as The Sun believe around £5million is likely to seal a move away from Fratton Park.

Peterborough United chairman Darren MacAnthony has shot down speculation linking the club with a move for Pompey goalkeeper Luke McGee.

MacAnthony was responding to reports from Sun journalist Alan Nixon, who said Posh were interested in Pompey's out-of-favour shotstopper.

‘Big Al is completely wrong,’ said MacAnthony. ‘We’ve been offered Luke multiple times. Great guy is Luke but we are going in a different direction. So this time Alan is way off.’

Posh, however, are likely to lose defender Ryan Tafazolli this summer with Football Insider reporting that Swansea City are plotting a swoop.

Blackpool FC’s new owner is expected to be in control by mid-June.

The Blackpool Gazette understands four serious bids have been submitted and it is now the receiver’s job to consider these and determine the most appropriate way to conclude the sale.

Hong Kong-based businessman Simon Sadler and Henry Teh, an investor from Singapore, are thought to be the frontrunners.

In other League One transfer news, a Bristol Live 'exclusive' claims Nottingham Forest are interested in Bristol Rovers contract rebel Tom Lockyer.

Gillingham goalkeeper Tomas Holy is in advanced talks with Ipswich Town, the East Anglian Times understands.

West Ham United midfielder Jay Mingi has agreed terms to join Charlton Athletic this summer, says Football Insider.