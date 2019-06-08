Niall Mason has found a new club after being sacked by Doncaster in March. Picture: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images)

League One transfer round-up: Defender joins Peterborough after being sacked by Doncaster... Rotherham sign Wales international

James Bolton became Pompey’s first signing of the summer. 

Here’s all the ins and outs around League One throughout the past week...

The former Pompey target left Bristol City after just one season to join Peterborough United for a seven-figure fee.

1. Mo Eisa

The 25-year-old midfielder has left MK Dons to join Northampton on a two-year contract

2. Ryan Watson

The former Pompey loanee has finally found himself a new club after leaving Wolves by mutual consent in January. The forward has joined newly-promoted MK Dons.

3. Joe Mason

The midfielder left Wigan to move to Rotherham on a free transfer. He signed a two-year deal at the New York Stadium

4. Shaun MacDonald

