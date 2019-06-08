League One transfer round-up: Defender joins Peterborough after being sacked by Doncaster... Rotherham sign Wales international James Bolton became Pompey’s first signing of the summer. Here’s all the ins and outs around League One throughout the past week... 1. Mo Eisa The former Pompey target left Bristol City after just one season to join Peterborough United for a seven-figure fee. Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo 2. Ryan Watson The 25-year-old midfielder has left MK Dons to join Northampton on a two-year contract Getty Images 2019 Getty Images Buy a Photo 3. Joe Mason The former Pompey loanee has finally found himself a new club after leaving Wolves by mutual consent in January. The forward has joined newly-promoted MK Dons. PinPep Media / Joe Pepler Freelance Buy a Photo 4. Shaun MacDonald The midfielder left Wigan to move to Rotherham on a free transfer. He signed a two-year deal at the New York Stadium Getty Images 2016 Getty Images Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3