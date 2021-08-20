The defender admitted a bad attitude hindered his progress throughout his career so far but looks a different player since he moved to Fratton Park.

Freeman said: ‘I’m enjoying my football. The gaffer and his staff have given me an enjoyment.

‘They are allowing me to go out and enjoy the game here.

‘I’ve learned a lot since I was last here.

‘I think I maybe had a bit of an attitude when I was younger, but you can’t buy that experience, so you live and learn...you develop from that experience.”

We have gathered the best of today's League One rumours below...

1. Leicester City midfielder joins Shrewsbury Town amid Championship interest Leicester City’s Khanya Leshabela has joined Shrewsbury on loan despite interest from Championship clubs. Blackburn Rovers were linked with a move for the midfielder but opted for Liverpool’s Leighton Clarkson instead. (Football League World) Photo: James Chance Photo Sales

2. Former England U17 international training with Charlton Athletic Corey Blackett-Taylor is reportedly training with Charlton Athletic as he looks to land a contract with the League One club. The former Aston Villa youngster left Tranmere Rovers at the end of last season. (London News Online) Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

3. Gillingham secure loan signing of Premier League midfielder Gillingham have confirmed the arrival of Norwich City midfielder Daniel Adshead on a season-long loan. The 19-year-old started his career with Rochdale before moving to the Premier League. (Football League World) Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

4. Sheffield Wednesday winger completes surprise move overseas Sheffield Wednesday’s Andre Green has completed a surprise move abroad to join Slovakian champions Slovan Bratislava. The winger only joined the Owls on a free in January and started Wednesday’s two opening league matches. Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales