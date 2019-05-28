League One transfer rumours: Ex-Portsmouth midfielder to remain with Bristol Rovers after loan spell | Blackpool and Fleetwood Town battling it out for Barrow defender | Plymouth Argyle striker set for Swansea City move

Have your say

Here are the latest League One news and transfer rumours for today.

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has insisted himself and Jack Ross are going nowhere next season - backing the latter to deliver promotion. (TalkSport)

Former Pompey midfielder Kyle Bennett. Picture: Paul Currie

Rangers saw a new and improved £500,000 bid for Sunderland, Pompey and Peterborough target George Edmundson rejected over the weekend. (The Herald)

Pompey will demand more than £2million for Jamal Lowe with Leeds, West Brom, Wigan, Cardiff and Middlesbrough preparing to step up their pursuit. Read more here. (Portsmouth News)

Meanwhile, Pompey have snapped up Shamrock Rovers duo Gerard Storey and Harry Anderson. Boss Matthew Tipton has tipped them to make a positive impact. Read more here. (Belfast Live)

Blackpool, Fleetwood Town and Shrewsbury Town are battling it out for out-of-contract Barrow AFC defender Dan Jones. (Blackpool Gazette)

Terry McPhillips' Blackpool are close to acquiring another non-league star in Solihull Moors striker Adi Yussuf, who scored 21 goals last term. (Blackpool Gazette)

Plymouth Argyle forward Ruben Lameiras is nearing the exit door after opening talks with Swansea City with his contract set to expire next month. (Football Insider)

Kyle Bennett is expected to link up with Bristol Rovers again next season after loan club Swindon Town admitted they can't afford him. (Swindon Advertiser)