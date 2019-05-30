League One transfer rumours: Peterborough United sign Exeter goalkeeper | Blackpool striker signs new contract | Ipswich Town chasing Tranmere Rovers star

Have your say

Here are the latest League One news and transfer rumours this morning.

Portsmouth are set to rival Preston North End for Cork City defender Sean McLoughlin, who is out-of-contract at the end of the season. (Irish Independent)

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett says he will consider bringing Cardiff City striker Omar Bogle back to Fratton Park this summer. (Portsmouth News)

Peterborough United have beaten a host of clubs - including Barnsley and Ipswich - to the signing of Exeter City goalkeeper Christy Pym. (Devon Live)

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann believes Paul Downing is keen to sign permanently, despite interest from other clubs - one said to be Portsmouth. (Doncaster Free Press)

Blackpool forward Nathan Delfouneso, who was out-of-contract next month, has put pen to paper on a new two-year contract. (Blackpool Gazette)

Ipswich Town are close to announcing the arrival of Tranmere Rovers top goalscorer James Norwood on a three-year contract. (East Anglian Daily Times)

Shrewsbury Town have completed the signing of Wolves defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell on a three-year deal. (Various)

Bradford City manager Gary Bowyer is eyeing more talent after capturing defender Tyler French from AFC Sudbury. (Telegraph & Argus)