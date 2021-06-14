West Brom midfielder Rekeem Harper is poised to join Ipswich. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

Here we go!

Ipswich close in on £1m midfielder

West Brom’s Rekeem Harper has passed a medical ahead of his proposed move to Ipswich.

That’s according to the Express and Star, who claim the deal could reach as much as £1m if all clauses are met.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been with the Baggies for almost 10 years.

The Hawthornsa cademy graduate has played 23 senior games for the Baggies. and spent the second half of last season on loan at Birmingham.

Ipswich boss Paul Cook has already added Wes Burns and Lee Evans to his squad.

Tractor Boys prepare move for Dundee United stopper

Ipswich Town’s spending spree looks set to continue, with the Daily Record claiming they are considering a £350,000 move for Dundee United keeper Benjamin Siegrist.

The Swiss stopper is heading into the final year of his Tannadice contract and manager Tam Courts has admitted he would like to keep the former Wycombe and Cambridge United ace.

Siegrist picked up the 2020-21 Dundee United player of the year award but is apparently high up Ipswich’s wanted list as they search for a new keeper.

The Tractor Boys had been linked with a move for Craig MacGillivray, whose Pompey contract runs out at the end of the month.

Wimbledon youngster interests QPR

TalkSPORT is reporting that Championship QPR are among a number of clubs monitoring AFC Wimbledon youngster Jack Rudoni.

Premier League and Championship sides have been monitoring the 19-year-old’s progress at Plough Lane, with the midfielder making 44 appearances last season.

However, it’s QPR who are emerging as potential suitors for the former Crystal Palace youngster.

Sunderland close in on Manchester United stopper

Sunderland are reportedly close to finalising a deal for recently-released former Manchester United goalkeeper Jacob Carney.

That’s according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon, with the young stopper’s contract at Old Trafford set to expire at the end of the month.

Carney joined United in 2017 and but has primarily featured for their under-18s and under-23 sides.