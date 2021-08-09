Lee Brown scored the only goal of the game in the 60th minute, but manager Danny Cowley admitted his team were not at their best.

He told The News: “I thought it was a brilliant win, one of my favourite-ever wins, because we were up against it.

“We had a really tough journey down, it took nine hours, but the fact was we lost our central midfielder in the warm up, one of only two.

“That affected the way we wanted to play - and the boys had a really easy excuse they could have taken. They didn’t, though.”

We have gathered the best of League One’s rumours below...

1. Nottingham Forest keen on Sheffield Wednesday full-back Nottingham Forest are reportedly looking to sign Sheffield Wednesday's Liam Palmer to bolster their defence. The 29-year-old has one year remaining on his contract so could be available in a cut-price deal. (NottinghamshireLive) Photo: George Wood

2. Steve Cotterill hints at Shrewsbury midfielder exit Steve Cotterill has hinted that midfielder Ollie Norburn may leave the club this summer. Cotterill has stripped Norburn of his captaincy and claimed the 28-year-old was well behind his team-mates' fitness levels. (Shropshire Star) Photo: Naomi Baker

3. Doncaster Rovers in talks with unnamed Premier League player Doncaster Rovers are said to be in talks with an unnamed attack-minded player from a Premier League club over a loan move. The player is reportedly a long-term target of Rovers and can play in a variety of positions. (Doncaster Free Press) Photo: Lewis Storey

4. Swansea City closing in on deal for Ipswich Town captain Swansea City are negotiating a deal for Ipswich Town's Flynn Downes after they accepted an offer in principle over the weekend. The Swans are looking to the 22-year-old to replace Matt Grimes. (Swansea Independent) Photo: Pete Norton