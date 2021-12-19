Wigan favourites for Preston outcast

Wigan boss Leam Richardson has his eyes on Preston forward Ched Evans, who is already supposedly out-of-favour with new Deepdale manager Ryan Lowe.

The Latics are believed to be at the ‘front of the queue’, according to The Sun on Sunday as they go in search of a new number nine.

Wigan are without summer signing Charlie Wyke as he remains sidelined following a cardiac arrest in training last month.

Evans joined the Lilywhites last January and has scored seven goals in 26 appearances after leaving Fleetwood.

Trio battle it out for former Blues target

Sunderland, Wigan and Preston are closely monitoring former Pompey target Georgie Kelly.

The 25-year-old was linked with the Blues last month as his time at Bohemians seems to have come to a close with his contract expiring at the end of the month.

With boss Danny Cowley ruling a move out, Football Insider have reported that League One rivals Sunderland and Wigan are keen on bringing the League of Ireland’s top marksman over to England.

Kelly scored 26 goals in all competitions this season for the Dublin-based side.

With January strikers hard to come by, the 25-year-old could be gold dust as clubs look to find prolific goalscorers.

Morecambe set sights on Cyprus international

The Sun On Sunday have reported that Morecambe are keeping tabs on Hibs midfielder Alex Gogic.

The versatile 27-year-old can play in defence or in the centre of midfield.

Gogic joined Hibs at the start of 2020 but with his contract set to expire at the end of the season the Edinburgh outfit are looking to offload the midfielder before the end of January.

The Cyprus international played 39 times last season for Hibs and Shrimps boss Stephen Robinson knows a lot about the 27-year-old from his time in the SPFL with Motherwell.

