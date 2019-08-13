Here are the latest League One rumours from around the web:

Portsmouth face competition from Coventry City for Liverpool midfielder Herbie Kane, who is available to leave on loan. (Portsmouth News)

Bolton Wanderers defender Harry Brockbank has claimed the Trotters are the only team he wants to play for amid interest from Sunderland, Ipswich and Burnley. (Bolton News)

Ipswich Town have submitted an approach to Colchester United for defender Kane Vincent-Young, a former trialist at Portman Road. (Football Insider)

Bristol City assistant head coach Jamie McAllister has played down speculation linking Matty Taylor with a return to Oxford United. (Bristol Live)

Former Blackpool defender Donervon Daniels is training with Luton Town and has an opportunity to win a permanent contract. (Dunstable Today)

Bury have announced that they have received a "very good" takeover bid, "imploring" owner Steve Dale to accept it. (Various)

Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore has admitted there has been no further progress on the signing of a striker. (Doncaster Free Press)

It is believed that Rovers are in talks to sign Aston Villa attacker Callum O’Hare on loan, where Moore is confident on securing his signature. (Football Insider)

Moore also revealed Rovers have ended their interest in former Nottingham Forest striker Jamie Ward. (Doncaster Free Press)

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has confirmed the club failed to land Ivan Toney after using the Anfernee Dijksteel sale to try and sign him. (London News Online)