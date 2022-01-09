And the rumour continues to turn today.

Read below the latest transfer news and gossip across the third division.

Lee Lurks for Ladapo

According to Football League World, Sunderland are the first to move for want-away Rotherham striker, Freddie Ladapo.

Clubs across the EFL were put on red-alert earlier this week when the Millers hitman handed in a transfer request at the New York Stadium.

Pompey had been interested in the hotshot’s signature under Kenny Jackett’s stewardship, but couldn’t strike a deal.

And it is believed the Black Cats are keen on striking a deal for the former Plymouth striker this month, rather than when his contract expires in the summer.

Ladapo has scored 38 goals in 111 appearances for Rotherham since his move from the Pilgrims in 2019.

While the 28-year-old was an unused substitute in the club’s penalty defeat to QPR in the FA Cup yesterday - potentially providing a clue on his future.

Wigan enter race for Slater

Wigan have entered the running for Sheffield United midfielder Regan Slater, according to reports.

The Latics are supposedly rivalling Rotherham and Preston North End to the young Blades signature this month - who could be granted a move to gain valuable game time.

The 22-year-old hasn’t featured for the Yorkshire club this season and has made only three appearances in red and white since progressing through their youth ranks.

Slater impressed during a loan spell in League One with Hull City last season where he contributed to their promotion to the Championship.

While scoring once and registering one assist in 27 league appearances.

Morton set for second loan spell of the season

After being recalled from his loan spell at Fleetwood Town, Callum Morton is expected to temporarily leave West Brom again this winter.

And Peterborough have emerged as the first club interested in the striker who scored seven goals and registered five assists for Stephen Crainey’s side.

