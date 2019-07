League One transfers: Every done deal completed by Portsmouth's promotion rivals

Kenny Jackett has made good progress in this summer's transfer market with six new acquistions – but how are their League One rivals shaping-up for the new campaign?

Pompey will face stern competition in the race for promotion, with a number of their third tier rivals having already completed some eye-catching deals – which could prompt some worry. Scroll down and click through the pages to see EVERY deal completed in League One this summer so far:

In: Joe Pritchard (Bolton)'Out: Ben Richards-Everton (Bradford)

In: Nathan Trott (West Ham United - loan), Adam Roscrow (Cardiff Met), Luke ONeill (Gillingham)'Out: James Hanson (Grimsby Town)

In: Adi Yussuf (Solihull), Ryan Edwards (Plymouth Argyle), Sully Kaikai (NAC Breda), Ben Tollitt (Tranmere Rovers), Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United)'Out: John OSullivan (Morecambe), Mark Cullen (Port Vale)

In: None'Out: Mark Beevers (Peterborough), Joe Pritchard (Accrington), Mark Little (Bristol Rovers), Clayton Donaldson (Bradford City), Luca Connell (Celtic), Sammy Ameobi (Nottingham Forest)

In: Mark Little (Bolton), Jordi Van Stappershoef (FC Volendam), Josh Hare (Eastleigh), Tom Davies (Coventry City), Anssi Jaakkola (Reading - loan)'Out: Chris Lines (Northampton), Stuart Sinclair (Walsall), James Clarke (Walsall), Tom Lockyer (Charlton Athletic), Stefan Payne (Tranmere Rovers), Adam Smith (Forest Green), Daniel Leadbitter (Newport County)

In: John-Joe OToole (Northampton), Jevan Anderson (Formartine United), Richard Nartey (Chelsea - loan), Kieran OHara (Manchester United - loan)'Out: Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City), Jamie Allan (Coventry City)

In: None'Out: Sam Allardyce (Oxford United), Scott Burgess (Port Vale), Nicky Adams (Northampton Town), Joe Murphy (Shrewsbury Town), Will Aimson (Plymouth Argyle), Nicky Maynard (Mansfield Town), Chris Stokes (Stevenage), Danny Mayor (Plymouth Argyle), Tom Aldred (Brisbane Roar)

In: Kyle McFadzean (Burton Albion), Marko Marosi (Doncaster), Ben Wilson (Bradford), Fankaty Dabo (Chelsea), Josh Pask (West Ham), Wesley Jobello (Ajaccio), Jamie Allan (Burton Albion), Gervane Kastaneer (NAC Breda)'Out: Tom Davies (Bristol Rovers), Lee Burge (Sunderland)

In: Brad Halliday (Cambridge), Reece James (Sunderland)'Out: Marko Marosi (Coventry), Andy Butler (Scunthorpe), Danny Andrew (Fleetwood Town), Tommy Rowe (Bristol City)