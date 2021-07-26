George Edmundson is reportedly poised to join Ipswich. Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Today has seen Pompey linked with a move for want-away Peterborough goalkeeper Dan Gyollai.

Meanwhile, Ipswich are never far from the headlines as they close in on a move for former Fratton favourite Conor Chaplin.

Yet that’s not the only deal former Pompey boss Paul Cook is looking to seal.

Here’s a quick look at some of the other transfers Cook & Co have in the pipeline...

Ipswich have had an offer, believed to be near £1m, accepted by Rangers for one-time Pompey target George Edmundson.

The former Oldham defender is reportedly already at Portman Road to discuss personal terms, with a four-year deal on the table (twtd.co.uk).

MK Dons boss Russell Martin is in a two-horse race with Jody Morris to become the new manager at Swansea following Steve Cooper’s departure.

Cooper left the club by mutual consent last week, and looked set to be replaced by QPR assistant John Eustace, only for the 41-year old to decline the role for personal reasons (WalesOnline).

Nottingham Forest have placed a £600,000 price tag on right-back Jordan Gabriel, amid interest from Sunderland and newly-promoted Blackpool.

It’s believed the Championship outfit would only be willing to let the defender leave the City Ground if they can bring in cover first (NottsLive).

Sunderland are also in talks with Liverpool over a move for their Scottish left-back Tony Gallacher.

A loan switch is on the cards, but the Liverpool Echo claim a permanent switch cannot be discounted (ChronicleLive).

Wycombe have taken former Bristol City left-back Vince Harper on trial after being told he would not be offered terms by Cheltenham Town over the weekend (Gloucestershire Live).

Charlton have joined Hull City in the pursuit of Sheffield United’s 21-year-old midfielder Regan Slater, who spent last season at the League One winners (Hull Live).