League One transfers: Former Portsmouth goalkeeper joins Charlton as Crewe snap up ex-Fratton Park hopeful

And in another deal completed after the close of the summer transfer window, ex-Fratton Park triallist and free-agent Madger Gomes has joined fellow League One outfit Crewe.

Henderson returns to the Valley, where he made 54 appearances between 2014-16, after impressing during a recent trial.

Released by Crystal Palace during the summer, the 33-year-old will provide competition for another former Pompey keeper, Craig MacGillivray, who made the switch to the Addicks during the close season.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Irishman Henderson had two spells at the Blues, making 28 appearances in total.

Gomes has signed a two-year-deal at Crewe after an unsuccessful trial period at Fratton Park.

He was one of a host of players head coach Danny Cowley looked at during the summer and featured in the opening pre-season win against the Hawks.

The former Doncaster Rovers midfielder also travelled with the Blues to St George’s Park for their week-long training camp but was free to explore other options soon afterwards.

Stephen Henderson has joined Charlton on a free transfer Picture: Colin Farmery